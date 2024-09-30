Fujitsu launches "Takane" - A large language model for enterprises offering the highest Japanese language proficiency in the world

With collaboration from Cohere, Fujitsu promotes the utilization of generative AI by achieving advanced customization in a secure private environment

Fujitsu launches Takane, a Japanese-language large language model (LLM) designed for secure enterprise use

Integrated into Fujitsu's AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi and offered through the all-in-one operation platform Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS (DI PaaS)

Specialized and tailored for industry-specific use and trained for the Japanese language (world-class score on the JGLUE benchmark) to address the challenges of using LLMs in sensitive industries that require a high degree of accuracy and reliability

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced the launch of Takane, a large language model (LLM) designed for enterprise use in secure private environments. Developed in collaboration with Cohere Inc., (1) Takane represents a significant leap forward in generative AI capabilities, offering world-class Japanese language capabilities.

Fujitsu will integrate this new LLM into its generative AI services on Fujitsu Kozuchi and offer it through Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS (DI PaaS), an all-in-one operation platform that is part of Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu's portfolio of solutions addressing cross-industry societal challenges. Takane will be available globally starting September 30, 2024.

Takane, which has achieved world-leading results on the Japanese General Language Understanding Evaluation (JGLUE) benchmark (2), is designed for enterprise use in a secure private environment. Fujitsu will offer Takane alongside its generative AI framework for enterprises which comprises knowledge graph extended RAG technology for referencing large-scale text and monitoring technology for generative AI that ensures output is compliant with laws, regulations, and corporate rules. With this comprehensive approach, Fujitsu aims to create an LLM that supports customers' business transformation.

With the launch of Takane, Fujitsu elevates its generative AI offerings on Fujitsu Kozuchi with a high-precision LLM tailored for secure private environments. This strategic move aligns with Fujitsu's vision for seamlessly integrating generative AI into business operations.

Takane will also be provided under an initiative to deliver total support for customers' generative AI journeys by combining the LLM with its Uvance Wayfinders consulting service and broader Fujitsu Uvance offerings. With this comprehensive approach, Fujitsu aims to empower customers to unlock new value and address societal issues by enhancing productivity, creativity, and innovation in their business operations.

