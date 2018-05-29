Fujitsu World Tour Takes Manhattan, Showcasing the Unique Approach of Co-Creation for Success

Fujitsu World Tour 2018 is coming to New York City on May 30, 2018 , to the New York Marriott Marquis

Keynote delivered by Duncan Tait , Head of Fujitsu Americas and EMEIA, who will be joined by Nick Moberg , Senior Platform Solutions Manager of Beam Suntory, which is partnering with Fujitsu to co-create their own digital journey

Fujitsu America, Inc. is proud to bring the Fujitsu World Tour to the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City on May 30, 2018. During this one-day event, attendees will learn from top thought leaders across diverse industries, experience the latest in advanced technologies and hear directly from Fujitsu customers about their digital innovation journeys.

Under the theme of "Co-creation for Success," Fujitsu World Tour 2018 is making stops in 20 countries across six continents to demonstrate how Fujitsu is bringing customers' business ideas to life by connecting the right technologies with business and industry expertise and ecosystem partners to deliver transformational outcomes. The events showcase the results of customers' co-creation projects and highlight the Fujitsu solutions that make digital transformation possible – including connected technologies such as Cloud, AI, IoT and Cyber Security.

Duncan Tait, Director and Corporate Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Head of Fujitsu Americas and EMEIA, says: "Digital is disrupting every business and industry across the globe, and as digital tools become more accessible and value quicker to realize, the threat from competition and unexpected new players will accelerate. Surviving in this environment takes a sophisticated game plan – thriving takes a village. We at Fujitsu know that the only way to truly unlock the full potential of our customers' business is through co-creation – bringing together a community of experts from our customers, Fujitsu and ecosystem partners – to achieve the best possible outcomes and future-proof their business models. Fujitsu World Tour is the place to begin."

The New York event will feature a keynote address from Duncan Tait, who will be joined by Nick Moberg, Senior Platform Solutions Manager of Beam Suntory, foremost crafter of some of the world's best known spirits and premier whiskey brands, speaking about his company's successful deployment of the Fujitsu GlobeRanger iMotion™ IoT Edgeware Platform. There will also be a number of breakout sessions from industry leaders and technical experts, who will share their perspectives on the latest digital trends including cyber threat intelligence, digital banking, robotic process automation, transparent AI and much more. In addition, visitors will experience interactive displays and the full breadth and depth of Fujitsu's capabilities including blockchain and smart manufacturing technologies from Fujitsu Laboratories of America, Inc.; biometrics solutions such as the PalmSecure® technology lineup from Fujitsu Frontech North America, Inc.; GLOVIA G2, the manufacturing ERP software system with a highly visual and versatile interface to simplify workflow for non-ERP experts from FUJITSU GLOVIA, INC.; multivendor solutions to accelerate service delivery, reduce costs and enable pay-as-you-go bandwidth growth from Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc.; and business workflow automation solutions from RunMyProcess. View the full agenda here.

Fujitsu World Tour is being sponsored by some of our most important partners including Veritas, Microsoft, Symantec, SAP, VMware, McAfee and Intel. These companies will have representatives on hand, giving attendees the opportunity to see firsthand how the Fujitsu partner ecosystem is spurring innovations across the ICT industry and beyond.

"Through our partnership with Fujitsu, we are here to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey in the modern workplace," explains Kurt Petersen, General Manager, Global Device Partners, Microsoft Corporation. "Our innovations in Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge, combined with Fujitsu modern devices operated by a platform designed for maximum security, are facilitating the most productive and mobile workforce in modern history."

"VMware and Fujitsu are seeing great momentum as we partner to deliver the infrastructure that powers the digital world," says Tom Herrmann, Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances at VMware. "At VMware, we believe that Fujitsu is uniquely positioned to leverage their strong product heritage and first-class managed services capabilities to create a major digital advantage for their customers. Together we have a portfolio of solutions centered around virtualization and across end-user computing, data center, cloud and the Internet of Things."

"Together with Fujitsu, we are enabling customers with better visibility into their security technology environments while optimizing performance and helping to minimize costs," said Richard Steranka, senior vice president of global channel sales and operations, McAfee. "McAfee endpoint, SIEM, data protection and application protection solutions work with Fujitsu to enable IT departments to better handle the challenges of the evolving cyber threat landscape, while providing a path to compliance and reducing risk."

Visitors can register to attend the Fujitsu World Tour 2018 on the site's registration page until the day of the event. Prospective attendees are encouraged to register early, as space is limited.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Americas

Fujitsu America, Inc. is the parent and/or management company of a group of Fujitsu-owned companies operating in North, Central and South America dedicated to delivering the full range of Fujitsu products, solutions and services in ICT to our customers in the Western Hemisphere. These companies are collectively referred to as Fujitsu Americas. Fujitsu enables clients to meet their business objectives through integrated offerings and solutions, including consulting, systems integration, managed services, outsourcing and cloud services for infrastructure, platforms and applications; data center and field services; and server, storage, software and mobile/tablet technologies. For more information, please visit: http://fujitsu.com/us and http://twitter.com/fujitsuamerica.

Fujitsu, the Fujitsu logo, PalmSecure and "shaping tomorrow with you" are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

