Fukuoka City Announces Fukuoka Prize 2024 Laureates

- Grand Prize Awarded to MANABE Daito, Japanese Artist -

FUKUOKA, Japan, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fukuoka City's Secretariat of Fukuoka Prize Committee on May 27 announced laureates for the Fukuoka Prize 2024 designed to honor those who have made outstanding achievements in the fields of Asian studies and arts and culture.

The Grand Prize has been awarded to MANABE Daito, a Japanese artist showcasing the potential of art by combining artistic expressions, advanced science and technology.

The Academic Prize has been awarded to Sunil AMRITH, a U.S. historian who practices "global history" from multiple perspectives such as environment and immigration. Kimsooja, a South Korean artist with an international presence with the work based on Asian culture, has won the Arts and Culture Prize.

Fukuoka Prize 2024 Prize laureates

Grand Prize: MANABE Daito (Japan/Media Art, Representative of Rhizomatiks)

Academic Prize: Sunil AMRITH (U.S.A./History, Professor of History, Yale University)

Arts and Culture Prize: Kimsooja (Korea/Art)

The Award Ceremony will be held on September 26, 2024. MANABE's public lecture is scheduled for September 27, and AMRITH's and Kimsooja's for September 28. Each event will be held with an audience. Archived recordings will be available online at a later date. Bookings for all events will open from July 18.

*Advance bookings are mandatory.

About Fukuoka Prize

The Fukuoka Prize is awarded by Fukuoka City for the purpose of its international contribution to Asia to honor those who have made outstanding achievements in preservation and creation of unique and diverse Asian cultures. The prize was established in 1990 by Fukuoka City, which has played a significant role as Japan's gateway for exchanges with the rest of the Asian region since ancient times. The prize will mark its 34th anniversary this year.

The prize has so far been presented to 124 leaders in their respective fields from 28 countries and areas. Past laureates include Muhammad YUNUS from Bangladesh, who also received the Nobel Peace Prize; and NAKAMURA Tetsu from Japan, who took the lead in medical services, land reclamation and social welfare for the sick and vulnerable in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Fukuoka Prize official website: https://fukuoka-prize.org/en

