Fulcrum Analytics, Inc. Recognized as Best Big Data Analytics Platform by the 2020 Tech Ascension Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Analytics announced their Agile Analytics Lab has been recognized as the Best Big Data Analytics Platform by the 2020 Tech Ascension Awards.

The Tech Ascension Awards

Fulcrum's award-winning Agile Analytics Lab is a cloud-based, big data analytics platform supplemented with professional services that allows clients to experiment with software, data sources, and technology not available within their own organization. The Agile Analytics Lab is customized to each client, providing access to the tools and data sources specifically in demand for the organization's developing data science needs.

The Tech Ascension Awards has recognized the very best innovations in b2c and b2b technology. In the second year of the Tech Ascension Awards, only the most cutting-edge companies stood above the rest. The Tech Ascension awards judged applicants based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards proved their technology solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"We are thrilled that our Agile Analytics Lab has been named Best Big Data Analytics Platform by The Tech Ascension Awards," said Richard Vermillion, CEO of Fulcrum Analytics. "We are proud of the Lab's role in making our clients' data science teams more agile. Our Lab provides the technical environment they need to process massive datasets and experiment with cutting edge software and methodologies, without the barrier of having to make large scale investments."

About Fulcrum Analytics

Fulcrum Analytics has stood at the forefront of data and analytics for over twenty-five years. Fulcrum offers sophisticated data science solutions, groundbreaking applications, and winning strategies that help companies achieve their targeted results. Fulcrum takes on the toughest data challenges to create meaningful business impact and move businesses forward every day. For more information about Fulcrum Analytics, please visit www.fulcrumanalytics.com

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

