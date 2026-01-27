Fulcrum and KPMG Announce Collaboration to Transform Utility Field Operations and Strengthen Operational Resiliency

Joint leadership in utilities strategy and field technology connects vision with field execution



SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum, the AI-powered field process management and data collection platform, today announced a collaboration with KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, to support utilities in advancing operational resiliency and field procedural rigor.

As utility providers face aging infrastructure, workforce transitions, increasing regulatory demands, and climate pressures, reliable and auditable field execution has become a critical foundation for operational resilience. Meeting this need, KPMG's deep energy sector expertise has joined with Fulcrum's field-first innovation to ensure every onsite task strengthens long-term utility resiliency.

"Utilities are being asked to do more with less while navigating higher expectations for safety, compliance, and reliability," says Arun Mani, Principal at KPMG. "To meet these demands, we must recognize that resiliency begins where the work happens — in the field, done the right way, at the right time. Enforcing this operational discipline ensures that every task, from inspections to repairs, is backed by reliable data and standardized processes."

"It's the 'last-mile' problem that has made digital transformation so frustrating for utility companies," says Fulcrum CEO Jim Grady. "They have great plans, but they get implemented by fieldworkers forced to juggle fragmented, bolt-on apps built for office systems of record, along with paper and spreadsheets. For the first time, they'll get better alignment between field activities and executive strategies as well as the improved field performance they need."

Strategic benefits of the Fulcrum/KPMG collaboration include:

Strengthened Procedural Rigor: Helping utilities reduce operational risk and variability in field execution by standardizing work processes and driving consistency.





Improved Reliability, Safety, and Productivity: Supporting utilities as they streamline operations, embed safety into workflows, reduce rework, and achieve faster field-to-office cycles.





Superior Risk-informed Decisions: Providing authoritative and timely field data that can be trusted for enterprise decision-making across resilience, reliability, climate impact, and capital allocation.

As the energy sector continues to evolve, the combined strengths of KPMG's advisory expertise and Fulcrum's field-first technology platform provide a clear roadmap for the future of the grid. Utility leaders gain the transparency and control necessary to navigate a complex regulatory environment while maintaining a relentless focus on infrastructure reliability and operational integrity.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum is an AI-powered field process management and data collection platform that bridges frontline teams with enterprise systems to improve decision-making. Replacing the complexity of disconnected, bolt-on apps, Fulcrum enables real-time, geospatially accurate data capture and continuous process improvement. Trusted by nearly 3,000 organizations in utilities and infrastructure, Fulcrum integrates advanced GIS and AI to eliminate inefficiencies and modernize field workflows. Learn more at fulcrumapp.com.

