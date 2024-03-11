Fulcrum Deepens Collaboration with Esri, Recognized as Bronze Partner

The affiliation strengthens Fulcrum's commitment to advanced geospatial-first solutions in large, underserved markets.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum, a leading field data collection and process management platform, is proud to announce its new status as a Bronze Partner in the Esri Partner Network. This partnership underscores Fulcrum's dedication to delivering cutting-edge geospatial capabilities and reinforces its position as a frontrunner in geospatial-first field data collection.

Fulcrum uses Esri's mapping engine to show maps on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as in desktop browsers. Esri's mapping engine also enables the capture of advanced geometries, such as lines and polygons, in field data collection and process management scenarios.

Fulcrum's platform, known for its industry-leading integrations with technology platforms, offers seamless compatibility with Esri's comprehensive mapping and analytics software. This collaboration enables users to leverage advanced geospatial data collection, including lines and polygons. Field-intensive industries such as electrical utilities, water, and environmental engineering benefit from the enhanced accuracy and efficiency of field operations.

Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "For more than a decade, we've been serving mutual customers and sharing data. When we decided to become 'Powered by Esri,' we made it easier for customers to access two-way data seamlessly. Now, the Bronze partnership underscores our dedication to delivering top-tier geospatial solutions and enhances our capacity to provide customers with advanced and integrated field data collection tools. Our partnership with Esri is a testament to our ongoing dedication to large, underserved markets that require innovation and excellence in GIS-first field operations."

Jeff Wilson, Manager, Emerging Business, Esri's Global Partners & Alliances, agrees. "We're excited to see Fulcrum bringing geospatial system-of-record data from the ArcGIS System down to field teams, providing them with the context and confidence they need to increase performance and decision-making in their daily operations. As the integration matures, the high-quality, timely data they collect will find its way back into ArcGIS, continuing to benefit users of both technologies."

Fulcrum's comprehensive integration with Esri's ArcGIS technology has already created new opportunities to improve efficiency and reliability in geospatial data handling. The Bronze Partner status further solidifies Fulcrum's commitment to leveraging the power of geospatial data to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve decision-making processes for organizations worldwide.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum is a leading provider of cloud-based field data collection and process management solutions, enabling organizations to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and make data-driven decisions. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Fulcrum's platform offers robust integration with Esri's GIS technology, empowering users with advanced geospatial data collection and analysis capabilities.

Fulcrum is proudly developed by Spatial Networks, Inc. Any trademark, service, or other mark, other than Fulcrum, which is used under license, belongs to the respective company owning such marks.

