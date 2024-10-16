Fulcrum Expands GIS Integration with Full Support for Esri ArcGIS Enterprise Deployments

Field Process Management and Data Collection Platform Completes Coverage for Esri Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum, the leading field process management and data collection platform and an Esri Silver Partner, is pleased to announce the full availability of its integration with Esri ArcGIS Enterprise. Fulcrum now provides utility, government, and other organizations that manage their own GIS infrastructure with the ability to connect its field-first data collection platform directly to their ArcGIS Enterprise systems, ensuring higher productivity for their field teams.

Esri ArcGIS Enterprise is widely used in industries such as utilities and government agencies that require full control over their geographic information systems. To ensure compliance with strict security protocols, organizations must host and manage their GIS systems on-premises or in cloud environments. Fulcrum's new integration drives higher productivity for these organizations by enabling field workers to get location intelligence and geospatial data from ArcGIS Enterprise in real time.

"We see this as the next step in our geospatial evolution," said Jim Grady, CEO, Fulcrum. "As an Esri Silver Partner, we differentiate Fulcrum from other field data collection platforms by putting industrial-strength geospatial capabilities in the hands of ordinary field workers. This release opens up a huge additional market that needs the same high field productivity that we've been providing to Esri ArcGIS Online users for years."

Fulcrum clients and partners require robust, scalable field data collection and process management that's tightly integrated with GIS to support their teams in the field. Integrating with Esri ArcGIS Enterprise extends Fulcrum's reach in supporting those organizations.

Fulcrum's partner Encepta brings together end-to-end solutions to all aspects of utility, cable and telecom implementation, from planning to design to management.

"Encepta is known for delivering exceptional fieldwork and utilizing GIS data and technology to achieve outstanding results," said Graeme MacLeod, Senior Manager of Field Services at Encepta. "The new Fulcrum integration with Esri ArcGIS Enterprise will enable us to connect more data, enhancing our processes on the Fulcrum platform and bringing added value to our clients."

This integration supports on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, including those that blend ArcGIS Enterprise with Esri's SaaS product, ArcGIS Online, ensuring that organizations have the flexibility to deploy and manage their GIS infrastructure in the way that best suits their operational needs. With this integration, Fulcrum extends its reach to ensure higher field productivity across a broader set of field organizations.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum is a field-first data collection and process management platform designed to dramatically improve productivity in field operations by combining ease of use with powerful, customizable solutions. Trusted by over 2,500 organizations and 50,000+ users worldwide, Fulcrum empowers teams in utilities, environmental services, engineering, and telecommunications with real-time, reliable data collection and seamless integration across enterprise systems and GIS infrastructure. Fulcrum leverages advanced technologies like AI and geospatial capabilities to boost productivity, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making. Visit Fulcrum at https://www.fulcrumapp.com.

SOURCE Fulcrum