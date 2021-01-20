Fulcrum Extends Data Insights to the Esri™ Location Intelligence Platform

Fulcrum enables one-click publishing of data to ArcGIS Online as well as easy integration with other Esri products. Tweet this

According to Daniel Morgan, GIS Manager from Tilson, a leading network design, build, and operating firm specializing in very large information infrastructure projects, "Fulcrum's new Feature Services capability makes it easy for us to use Esri products to visualize location-based data from Fulcrum without writing any code. That really streamlines the process of creating integrated maps, dashboards and reports we need to deliver insights for large-scale projects across multiple teams."

Fulcrum's new Esri integration dramatically simplifies the creation and maintenance of data collection and analysis processes that wring as much value as possible from location information. Using Feature Services, an Esri standard for information exchange, Fulcrum enables one-click publishing of data to ArcGIS Online as well as easy integration with other Esri products.

Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum, says, "Many of our customers want to gain richer insights from the data they collect, and geographically dispersed teams in particular are underserved by typical mobile application platforms. Our new integration with Esri empowers field workforces by harnessing location-based insights in an incredibly easy way, which enables digital transformation and increases the value of existing Esri investments."

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum's vision is to reduce the time, cost, and risk associated with data collection, workflow automation, and analytics by transforming the way our customers perform mobile business processes. Our SaaS platform allows non-developers to rapidly build and deploy apps — in minutes rather than days — without code. The result is rapid time to value for customers, high-fidelity data collection and reporting, and a data-driven approach to process automation and performance optimization for mobile teams. Our customers rely on Fulcrum to ensure safety and quality, stay compliant, protect property and secure assets, maintain and enhance existing infrastructure, and keep new infrastructure projects on-time and on-budget. For more information, please visit fulcrumapp.com .

Fulcrum is proudly developed by Spatial Networks, Inc. Any trademark, service or other mark, other than Fulcrum which is used under license, belongs to the respective company owning such marks.

