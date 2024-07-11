Fulcrum Showcases Bi-directional Integration with ArcGIS Enterprise at Esri User Conference 2024

Company to Highlight Record-time Esri Silver Partnership Achievement, Technological Developments at Industry-leading Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum, an industry-leading platform for geospatial field data collection and process management, is proudly displaying its commitments to the GIS technology sector at the Esri User Conference 2024. Highlights include the company's longstanding involvement in field-based data collection and process management, recent dramatic enhancements in platform capabilities, and its new attainment of Silver Partner within the Esri Partner Network.

Fulcrum became an Esri Silver Partner in record time.

For over a decade, Fulcrum has been integrating with Esri as its clients leveraged Fulcrum's cutting-edge data collection capabilities. Fulcrum's Esri journey accelerated in 2021 with capabilities that solve particularly challenging and important GIS requirements in field-first industries such as electrical utilities, water and wastewater, and environmental engineering.

These rapid advances stemmed from a conversion to the Esri Maps SDK and ultimately led to Fulcrum becoming a Bronze Partner in March 2024. Now, just three months later, Fulcrum has become a Silver Partner — a highly unusual pace for advancement that underscores Fulcrum's continued contributions and growing influence within the Esri ecosystem — and is exhibiting at the conference for the first time. The company will be showcasing its new bi-directional integration with Esri ArcGIS Enterprise, which is a mission critical capability for utility companies.

Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum, expressed his enthusiasm about the relationship with Esri. "We've always supported historically underserved field teams, using the Fulcrum platform to streamline and manage challenging workflows that involve Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), specialized FieldTech hardware and software, and of course Esri ArcGIS. And our new Esri Silver Partner status is already helping our mutual customers advance the operational efficiency and data management of field-based operations even further. We develop our software faster, fit our customer ecosystems better, and advance the state of the art in FieldTech more effectively through our partnership with Esri."

Attendees of the upcoming Esri User Conference from July 15-19 are invited to visit Fulcrum at Booth 2230 to learn more about its Esri collaboration and see firsthand how it continues to revolutionize geospatial data collection and process management.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum is an industrial-strength, SaaS-based field data collection and process management platform trusted by organizations worldwide to capture and share reliable information about on-site activities, much faster than paper or other digital solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Fulcrum's platform offers robust integration with Esri's GIS technology, empowering users with advanced geospatial data collection and analysis capabilities. Visit Fulcrum at https://www.fulcrumapp.com.

Fulcrum is proudly developed by Spatial Networks, Inc. Any trademark, service, or other mark, other than Fulcrum, which is used under license, belongs to the respective company owning such marks.

SOURCE Fulcrum