Fulcrum Technology Solutions, Attains SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Demonstrating Unwavering Commitment to Client Data Security

Fulcrum Technology Solutions

02 Aug, 2023, 05:08 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Technology Solutions, LLC (Fulcrum), a leading cybersecurity company for Enterprise and Healthcare organizations in the south-central, today announced it has achieved compliance with SOC 2 Type 2 audit requirements. SOC 2 Type 2 is a widely recognized standard for data security and privacy. This validation confirms that Fulcrum Technology Solutions, LLC has implemented comprehensive controls and procedures to safeguard the security, availability, and confidentiality of our client's data.

To achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification, Fulcrum underwent a rigorous audit of our controls and procedures. This audit was conducted by an independent third-party assessor who evaluated our systems and processes against the SOC 2 Type 2 standards.  With this validation, Fulcrum can provide our clients with assurance that we have the appropriate controls and procedures in place to protect their data. This certification is just one of the many ways Fulcrum strives to provide exceptional service and support to our clients.

"We are extremely proud to have achieved SOC 2 Type 2 validation," said Randle Moore, CEO of Fulcrum Technology Solutions, LLC. "This certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our client's data security and privacy. As cyber threats continue to evolve, achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification showcases our proactive approach to information security and our dedication to staying ahead of potential risks."

"As a CISO, I appreciate the rigorous processes required to obtain a SOC 2 Type II report, which confirms Fulcrum's adherence to industry best practices in managing risks and operating at a high standard," said Travis Lansdell, Chief Information Security Officer of ModivCare. "Fulcrum's SOC 2 Type II report, which validates the effectiveness of Fulcrum's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy, reflects the dedication of Fulcrum's executive leadership and staff in prioritizing security and maintaining exemplary standards."

About Fulcrum Technology Solutions, LLC

Fulcrum, headquartered in Houston Texas, was founded in 2011 to provide infrastructure and cybersecurity consulting services to Fortune 500 firms in the region.  Over the years, Fulcrum has added an extensive managed service team, as well as begun providing a comprehensive suite of products to enable our clients to run their businesses securely.  Services Fulcrum provides include risk assessments, threat management, incident response, security infrastructure, digital transformation, cloud security, big data, SIEM and SOC, and managed security.

More information is available at www.ftsc.com

For media inquiries and further information about Fulcrum Technology Solutions, LLC, please contact:

Heather Gisin, CMO; Fulcrum Technologies; [email protected]
Jen Winters; Fulcrum Technologies; [email protected]

