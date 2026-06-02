Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. guided investors toward a Phase III future for pociredir while a $25.1 million facility lease locked the company into infrastructure now stranded by program termination.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) shareholders saw a roughly 50% single-session collapse after the company disclosed on June 1, 2026 that FDA safety concerns forced immediate discontinuation of pociredir and triggered a strategic review. Shareholders who lost money on FULC are encouraged to submit their information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

During the Q1 2026 earnings call on April 27, 2026, CEO Alex Sapir stated the company believed it had "about a 24-month head start over the next closest competitor" and would be "well underway, we believe, with our Phase III study." The company's 10-K filed February 24, 2026 disclosed a lease with a total commitment of approximately $25.1 million over its 10-year term covering 28,731 square feet of office and laboratory space. The Company's CAMP4 license agreement provided for up to $70 million in milestone payments plus royalties, while the upfront payment amount remained undisclosed.

Approximately five weeks after the Q1 2026 earnings call, Fulcrum discontinued the pociredir program following FDA feedback indicating no regulatory path forward and initiated strategic review. The company's existing ~$25.1 million long-term lease obligation and the CAMP4 licensing agreement—providing up to $70 million in milestones plus royalties with an undisclosed upfront payment—remained in place. Following the discontinuation, Fulcrum entered strategic review without a lead clinical candidate. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether these forward commitments and omissions may constitute potential securities law violations.

Those who purchased FULC and wish to discuss their legal rights may click here to get started. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the FULC Investigation

Q: How much did FULC stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 50% in a single session after Fulcrum Therapeutics disclosed FDA safety concerns that forced immediate discontinuation of pociredir and launch of a strategic review.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Fulcrum Therapeutics made materially false or misleading statements regarding the forward outlook for pociredir, including Phase III timelines and competitive positioning, while simultaneously maintaining existing long-term financial commitments, including lease and licensing arrangements. When the program was discontinued, the stock declined sharply.

Q: What do FULC investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my FULC shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought FULC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP