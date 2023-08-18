Fulfillable Acquires 100,000 Sq ft of Warehousing Space, Strengthening East Coast Distribution Channels

News provided by

Fulfillable

18 Aug, 2023, 10:53 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulfillable, a leader in e-commerce fulfillment solutions, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of 100,000 square feet of premium warehousing space on the East Coast. This strategic move is set to significantly enhance Fulfillable's distribution capabilities, providing unparalleled support to small and mid-size brands seeking to streamline their fulfillment processes.

With a mission to alleviate the challenges faced by small to mid-size brands in the complex world of fulfillment, Fulfillable is dedicated to offering the same high-quality fulfillment services and logistics expertise that larger brands have access to. This latest acquisition is a testament to Fulfillable's commitment to revolutionizing the fulfillment landscape, and empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive in the competitive e-commerce market.

The newly acquired warehousing space brings a range of advantages to Fulfillable and its clients. By strategically expanding its physical footprint, Fulfillable can accommodate greater inventory levels and order volumes efficiently. This allows the company to expedite order processing, reduce shipping times, and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

"Fulfillable's core mission is to level the playing field for small to mid-size brands, enabling them to compete with larger counterparts on equal footing," said Max Day, CEO of Fulfillable. "This acquisition of warehousing space reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier fulfillment solutions that empower our clients to scale their businesses effectively."

The East Coast location was chosen for its proximity to major population centers and shipping hubs, ensuring rapid and cost-effective delivery options for Fulfillable's clients. This move also bolsters Fulfillable's ability to offer multi-channel fulfillment, simplifying logistics for businesses seeking to expand market reach.

Fulfillable's warehousing facilities are equipped with advanced inventory management systems and technology-driven order processing solutions. This ensures real-time visibility into inventory levels, order status, and shipping updates, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and provide superior customer experiences.

As Fulfillable continues to grow, the company remains committed to its vision of democratizing logistics expertise. Through innovative solutions, industry-leading practices, and a dedicated team of fulfillment experts, Fulfillable empowers brands to focus on their core competencies while leaving the complexities of order fulfillment in capable hands.

For inquiries and more information about Fulfillable's new acquisition and its comprehensive range of fulfillment services, please visit www.fulfillable.com.

Press Contact:
Kiana Jones
Earned Media Manager
(888) 297-0194
364035@email4pr.com  
www.fulfillable.com

SOURCE Fulfillable

