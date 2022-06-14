Fulfillene Announces Ways to Help Put the Spark Back in Relationships

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TV has bombarded us with youthful sex appeal for decades, and as we go through our lifespan, we need to feel and promote our most sexual selves. An expert in women's healthcare is helping women do just that.

Fulfillene Founder Rachael Cabriera Fulfillene

"Whether you just want to re-connect and rev up, or you just had a baby, or it is the unavoidable onset of menopause or just your body is changing, we need to continue to engage in realizing "yes" our bodies do change and its normal," says Fulfillene Founder Rachael Cabriera. "Sometimes we need to learn different ways our body responds to intimacy. Love embraces every aspect of our being, but it BEGINS WITH YOU FIRST!"

She wanted to create a way for women everywhere to help put the spark back in their relationships with the revolutionary intimate skin care of Fulfillene. Pronounced ful-filling, this water-based serum helps preserve skin's protection barrier, while naturally stimulating collagen production and maintaining hydration in the skin. A difference users can see and feel, it also encourages rejuvenated excitement in a relationship that may have started to diminish.

"TRUE STORY...I had this couple who both had previously been in a relationship both without enjoyable sex lives," says Cabriera. "Their "night came" and the next morning at the Bistro they looked at each other and started to laugh and said "that was awful last night!" What happened was he assumed what she liked, and she assumed what he liked and it didn't work out. Communication and talking with your partner-exploring each other's most erotic pleasures is key. The next time was fireworks!"

Rachael believes intimacy is the other heartbeat of your body and confidence is the best thing a woman can wear. Adding some fun and lubrication, she believes, are a great recipe!

Fulfillene is a unique Feminine moisturizer that helps women enjoy their love life again and overcome uncomfortable obstacles to intimacy that can impact any relationship. Whether the limitations are strictly physical or include issues with self-esteem related to vaginal health and dryness, women now have the opportunity to improve their situation. With a multitude of beneficial ingredients, this clinically-tested, patent-pending moisturizing product can make sex fun and enjoyable again!

Find more about how this product that can help create a more exciting relationship at www.Fulfillene.com

About Fulfillene:

Fulfillene is a women's intimate health product that provides support and comfort for those with sensitive skin resulting from medical issues that compromise healthy sexual function. Before Fulfillene, the products out there were just for glide or a quick fix, and didn't help restore or maintain the health of intimate skin long-term and women were still experiencing pain and discomfort. This just wasn't acceptable to Rachel and she felt she needed to stand at the forefront to make a change in women's health.

She developed a science that helps activate the pathways for the master growth factors to be re-activated, which is lost through aging skin. Fulfillene Intimate Skin Moisturizer has restorative properties so that the most sensitive areas of a woman's body can be returned to their healthiest state

About the Founder:

Rachael Cabreira , RN, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, Certified Sexual Health Clinician, Anti-Aging Specialist founded Fulfillene in response to the lack of products available on the market that cater to the unique needs of women during challenging times regarding their health. She strives to provide resources, options, and opportunities to empower an optimal quality of life. She is committed to focus on the science and pathophysiology in the health of intimate skin. Reconnecting the mind, body and spirit! Visit www.fulfillene.com .

Contact:

Rachael Cabriera

[email protected]

925-708-3943

SOURCE Fulfillene