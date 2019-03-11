Fulfillment Fund Announces New CEO, Allysunn Walker-Williams (MBA, MPH)

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulfillment Fund, a leading college access and success nonprofit in Los Angeles, announced Allysunn Walker-Williams, MBA, MPH, as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer after an extensive nationwide search. Walker-Williams comes to the Fulfillment Fund after five years as the President and CEO of the California Council on Economic Education (CCEE) where she led a statewide consortium of seven Centers for Economic Education and dozens of partnerships which promote education and financial literacy among PK-16 teachers, students, and parents.

While sharing her enthusiasm, Walker-Williams said, "I am humbled and honored to have been chosen to lead this incredible organization with its 40 years of solid results and enduring mission. I look forward to working with the board, staff and our partners to chart a course for the next 40 years of growth and continued impact. At this time in this nation's history, a college education is essential to ensuring that our kids are prepared to take advantage of opportunities and be competitive in a global economy. The Fulfillment Fund's mentors and services help kids with not only college access, but college persistence and college completion. Their mission is aligned with my own personal mission, and is, indeed, my personal story."

A bridge-builder and effective communicator with a visionary voice, Allysunn has been an advocate for under-resourced and under-invested communities throughout her career. Prior to CCEE, Allysunn was CEO and Founder of the Walker-Williams Group, Inc., a management consulting firm specializing in community economic development and market-driven, innovative strategies for community restoration. Her full bio and extensive experience can be read in the attached PDF.

About the Fulfillment Fund

Fulfillment Fund's mission to make college a reality for young people growing up in educationally and economically under-resourced communities. This year Fulfillment Fund will serve nearly 3,000 first-generation and lower-income middle and high school students through a unique combination of innovative programs including classroom-based instruction, one-on-one college and financial aid counseling, individual and group mentoring, digital learning courses, scholarship opportunities, experiential learning groups, college field trips, and more. At every grade level, students build critical stepping stones on their road to high school graduation, college access, and ultimately, college success. For more information about Fulfillment Fund's impact please read our annual report available at: http://bit.ly/FFARFY18

