FULFILLMENT FUND PARTNERS WITH ASCENTUP AND CAREERSPRING

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulfillment Fund , a Los Angeles-based organization dedicated to making college a reality for students growing up in educationally and economically under-resourced communities, is proud to announce its partnership with AscentUP and CareerSpring to provide best-in-class resources and support for its students. This partnership represents a significant step for Fulfillment Fund, as these national organizations will offer even more tailored, foundational career guidance to meet students' unique needs.

The partnership coincides with Fulfillment Fund's recent appointment of Amy Grat as Chief Executive Officer, aligning with her vision of advancing the organization's mission to help students access higher education and prepare for their careers and lives, and partner with like-minded organizations for even more student success. Grat's extensive background in career education and youth development, and her passion for organizational impact, create even more opportunities to achieve its mission, beginning with her advocacy to launch this innovative partnership.

"We're excited to partner with AscentUP and CareerSpring to enhance our Career Readiness programming. These collaborations will broaden our reach and provide students and recent grads with the tools and experiences needed to bridge the gap between college and their first career-building job. By connecting first-generation, low-income students with professionals across industries, we'll help them gain career exposure, develop networking skills, and build the valuable social capital needed to pursue meaningful careers." - Amy Grat, CEO Fulfillment Fund

AscentUP , a student success company, provides professional development training and wrap-around support to help learners build confidence, develop new skills, and jumpstart dream careers. The 50 hours of asynchronous career readiness training designed specifically for the Gen Z audience as well as the customized 1x1 and group coaching experiences provide in-demand intervention to Fulfillment Fund learners.

"AscentUP is thrilled to partner with Fulfillment Fund to deliver the unmet need of education-to-employment career readiness which will empower students with the skills and confidence to reach their highest potential," said Allie Danziger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AscentUP. "Our proven platform offers personalized school success and career readiness support to more than 50,000 learners, has delivered financial literacy and wellness training to over 100,000 students to date, and school success coaching to thousands - we cannot wait to see how our platform can support even more students through Fulfillment Fund's shared mission."

CareerSpring empowers first-generation and/or low-income students and graduates with career information, career development skills, professional networks, and employment opportunities, through a free, scalable technology platform and a nationwide community of volunteers and allies.

"CareerSpring is excited to continue and expand our partnership with Fulfillment Fund to support their first-generation and/or low-income students and alumni with access to our Career Platform and resources. We've seen firsthand the difference early career exploration, social capital, and personalized career guidance can have in ensuring that our Advisees attain meaningful, high quality employment. We look forward to continuing to support the Fulfillment Fund team and their students," said Paul Posoli, Founder of CareerSpring.

Fulfillment Fund's joint partnership with AscentUP and CareerSpring will benefit students throughout 2025.

ABOUT FULFILLMENT FUND

Founded in 1977, Fulfillment Fund works to make college a reality for students from under-resourced communities in Los Angeles. Through its partnerships with local schools and community organizations, Fulfillment Fund delivers high-quality, individualized programs that empower students to achieve their educational and career goals. For more information, visit www.fulfillment.org .

ABOUT ASCENTUP

AscentUP is dedicated to bridging the education-to-employment gap and empowering students to achieve their full potential in the workforce. Through comprehensive training, coaching, and experiential learning opportunities, AscentUP aims to equip students with the skills and confidence needed for career success. For more information, visit AscentUP.com .

ABOUT CAREERSPRING

CareerSpring is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering first-generation and/or low-income (FGLI) students and graduates with career information and skills, professional networks, and employment opportunities, through a free, scalable Platform and a nationwide community of volunteers and allies. To learn more or get involved, visit www.CareerSpring.org .

