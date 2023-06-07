FULFILLMENT FUND'S SIP & CELEBRATE HONORS LAKESHORE LEARNING, RAISES $500,000 TO SUPPORT LIFE-CHANGING PROGRAMS

The event took place at the historic Citizen New Building and also included the participation of host Michaela Pereira

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 3, Fulfillment Fund held its annual spring fundraiser, Sip & Celebrate, at Citizen News in Hollywood, Calif. Philanthropists, educational leaders, and community members gathered together to raise more than $500,000 to support the organization's programs, which helps students from economically under-served and under-resourced communities in Los Angeles to get into and complete college, and pursue careers that create life mobility.

Michaela Pereira, former anchor at CNN and of Good Day L.A. on KTTV Fox 11, hosted the event that honored Lakeshore Learning for their decades-long commitment to education and partnership with Fulfillment Fund. The program also included a special musical performance by the Flor de Luna Quartet, alumni of Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, a Fulfillment Fund community partner.

"We are grateful to come together with our community to celebrate Lakeshore Learning's commitment to education in our Southern California and beyond, and to support Fulfillment Fund's mission of empowering youth through education," says Fulfillment Fund CEO Joanne Reyes. "This year marked 45 years since our founding, making us one of the largest and most experienced college access and completion organizations in Los Angeles."

Fulfillment Fund makes college a reality for first-generation and lower-income students, empowering them to access and afford higher education to achieve economic mobility. They partner with local high schools and organizations serving educationally and economically under-resourced communities to support our students through college graduation and provide crucial life skills to help them transition into the workforce successfully.

"Fulfillment Fund as an organization has served tens of thousands of students over the last four plus decades, and what has happened is those students have inspired others to reach for their goals – creating an incredible ripple effect making the success of our program even that much more powerful and scalable," says Wendy Spinner, Chair, Fulfillment Fund Board of Directors. "And thank you to our honoree – Lakeshore Learning for being such a pillar in the education community and for their commitment to fostering a life-long love of learning."

Accepting the Leveraging Education to Advance Dreams (LEAD) Award on behalf of Lakeshore Learning was Charlie Kaplan, longtime Fulfillment Fund Board Member and son of Ethelyn Kaplan, who founded Lakeshore Learning more than 70 years ago. "We are as glad to be here today as we were seventy years ago," Kaplan said. "This is just a wonderful coming together of two organizations that I am very fond of."

