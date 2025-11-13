Fulginiti Law Warns Families: Post-Shutdown Turbulence Will Continue to Weaken Consumer Safety Protections

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The government shutdown is over. For now. But its aftershocks will be felt for weeks—and possibly months—across critical federal systems that protect American families.

Flight delays and cancellations will linger as understaffed Air Traffic Control towers struggle to rebuild capacity. Federal workers who went weeks without pay will now wait for back pay to be processed. Research grants will be pushed back. Key economic reports are likely to be scrapped entirely. And agencies across Washington will be digging out from close to two months of backlog as they attempt to restart operations.

All of this is happening with the reality that Americans may face the threat of yet another shutdown in just over 11 weeks.

Against that backdrop, Fulginiti Law is warning that a serious—but not discussed—consequence of all of this is the diminished ability of the federal government to provide full, timely, and accurate reporting on defective and dangerous products.

"It's unrealistic to expect that we'll immediately return to normal levels of consumer protection," said Ken Fulginiti , founding partner of Fulginiti Law. "Even though the shutdown has ended, the agencies charged with keeping dangerous products out of homes will be dealing with enormous backlogs and limited capacity. Consumers will need to be more careful than usual—and we will work to help fill that gap."

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) shutdown plan, most safety operations were halted during the closure, including import surveillance, product screening, compliance actions not involving imminent threats, recalls, civil penalties, and regulatory enforcement. Those losses don't resolve the moment the government reopens.

"When the CPSC can't monitor imports or issue recalls at its normal pace, unsafe products can slip through the cracks. That risk doesn't disappear just because the shutdown ended," Fulginiti added.

To help families navigate this period of reduced federal oversight, Fulginiti Law will increase the frequency of updates to its Fulginiti Law Recall Field Report, giving parents, caregivers, and consumers timely, plain-language alerts about major product hazards across the country.

The firm urges the public to exercise heightened caution—especially when purchasing children's products, toys, electronics, and household goods, whether online or from unfamiliar brands. With federal oversight recovering slowly, counterfeit, defective, or mislabeled items may remain on the market longer than usual.

