Fuling Global CEO Xinfu Hu Stresses Importance of Environmental Protection in the Foodservice Industry at 23rd Annual China Fast Food Industry Conference

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinfu Hu, CEO of Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FORK), stressed the importance of environmental protection in the foodservice sector while addressing the 23rd annual China Fast Food Industry conference, held earlier this month in Dalian, China.

Hu's speech, titled, "Recycling, Benefiting the Earth -- International Tableware Environmental Protection Solution," focused on developing and implementing environmentally friendly solutions in the foodservice industry, including the use of fully biodegradable and recyclable products.

"Fuling Global is committed to environmentally friendly technology and production methods that reduce the negative impact caused by plastic waste," Hu said. "Our research and development efforts have allowed us to offer customers fully compostable, biodegradable and recyclable serviceware. To further reduce waste, we have developed new solutions to re-use recycled and granulated plastic waste to produce outdoor furniture and other durable, non-disposable products.

"Our core values of humanity, environmental protection, quality and development drive Fuling Global to identify ways to reduce waste, while producing the finest quality products for our global customer base. Starting last year, China closed its doors to almost all foreign plastic waste in an effort to protect the environment. We are proud to be doing our part and leading the way in the foodservice industry to make a positive difference," Hu added.

About Fuling Global Inc.

Fuling Global Inc. manufactures and distributes plastic and paper serviceware for the foodservice industry, with precision manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico and China. The Company's plastic and paper serviceware products include disposable cutlery, drinking straws, cups, plates and other plastic and paper products and are used by more than one hundred customers primarily from the U.S., China and Europe, including Subway, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC (China only), Walmart, and McKesson. More information about the Company can be found at: http://ir.fulingglobal.com/.

# # #

Company Contact: Investor and Media Relations Contact: Fuling Global Inc. PondelWilkinson Inc. Gilbert Lee, CFO Judy Lin Sfetcu / Roger Pondel Email: glee@fulingusa.com Email: jsfetcu@pondel.com Phone: +1-610-366-8070 x1835 Phone: +1-310-279-5980

SOURCE Fuling Global Inc.