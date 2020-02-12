Fuling Global Donates Disposable Tableware Products to Towns in Wenling, Zhejiang, China To Help in Fight Against Coronavirus Epidemic

"The epidemic is ruthless, as tens of thousands of frontline, anti-epidemic personnel, the real warriors, are putting their lives at risk to prevent the further spread of this horrific infectious disease," said Ms. Guilan Jiang, Chairperson of Fuling Global. "When we learned there is a shortage of disposable tableware for these workers - many of whom must eat their meals in potentially unsanitized environments - we knew that as a manufacturer of disposable tableware products, we have to do our part to assume social responsibility, and contribute in any way we can."

As of February 11, Taizhou Fuling had distributed disposable tableware products, valued more than 270,000 yuan, that were originally earmarked for export to over 20 towns within Wenling City, as well as various medical care protective supplies to the frontline medical staff purchased through friends and family members overseas.

The Company's China operations have started to resume production on February 10, which will help to ensure that Taizhou Fuling can continue to send additional supplies to the anti-epidemic workers, and to ensure customer purchase orders can be processed in a timely order for delivery.

About Fuling Global Inc.

Fuling Global Inc. manufactures and distributes environmentally-friendly disposable serviceware for the foodservice industry, with six precision manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Indonesia and China. The Company's plastic and paper serviceware products include disposable cutlery, drinking straws, cups, plates and other plastic and paper products and are used by more than one hundred customers, including some of the world's most notable quick-service restaurants and retailers, primarily in the U.S. and European countries. More information about the Company can be found at: http://ir.fulingglobal.com/.

