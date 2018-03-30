Fuling Global Inc. Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2017

2016

% Change Revenues

$127.3

$104.9

21.3% Gross profit

$26.1

$25.2

3.2% Gross margin

20.5%

24.1%

-3.6 percentage points Operating income

$7.6

$8.5

-10.8% Operating margin

6.0%

8.1%

-2.2 percentage points Net income attributable to Fuling Global

$6.3

$7.9

-21.0% Diluted earnings per share

$0.40

$0.50

-21.1%

Revenues increased by 21.3% to $127.25 million for the year of 2017 from $104.88 million for the prior year, as a result of the combined effect of increases in both sales volume and blended average selling prices ("ASP").

for the year of 2017 from for the prior year, as a result of the combined effect of increases in both sales volume and blended average selling prices ("ASP"). Total sales volume increased by 17.7% to 50,284 tons for the year of 2017 from 42,723 tons for the prior year. The increase in sales volume was across all product categories. Blended ASP also increased by 3.1% to $2.53 per kilogram for the year of 2017 from $2.45 per kilogram for the prior year.

per kilogram for the year of 2017 from per kilogram for the prior year. Gross profit increased by 3.2% to $26.05 million for the year of 2017 from $25.24 million for the prior year. Gross margin decreased by 3.6 percentage points to 20.5% for the year of 2017 from 24.1% for the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to increase in the price of raw materials, particularly Polypropylene.

for the year of 2017 from for the prior year. Gross margin decreased by 3.6 percentage points to 20.5% for the year of 2017 from 24.1% for the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to increase in the price of raw materials, particularly Polypropylene. Net income attributable to Fuling Global was $6.28 million , or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, for the year of 2017, compared to $7.94 million , or $0.50 per basic and diluted share for the prior year. The decrease in net income attributable to Fuling Global was mainly due to the increase in total operating income and the decrease in subsidy income that more than offset the increase in gross profit.

"2017 proved to be another strong year for Fuling Gobal with both revenues and shipment volume reaching record high. The growths were across all major geographical regions and all product categories," said Mr. Xinfu Hu, Chief Executive Officer of Fuling Global.

Ms. Guilan Jiang, Chairwoman of Fuling Global, further commented, "With continuing order momentum and increased manufacturing capacity, we are increasingly confident in our ability to further extend our top-line growth streak in 2018 and beyond. As we continue to face uncertainty in market factors, particularly pricing environment for raw materials and our final products, we look for ways to further improve our productivity and profitability through process optimization and cost control in 2018."

Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Revenues

For the year of 2017, total revenues increased by $22.37 million, or 21.3%, to $127.25 million from $104.88 million for the prior year. The increase in total revenues was a combined result of increases in both sales volume and blended ASP.

Overall sales volume increased by 7,561 tons, or 17.7%, to 50,284 tons for the year of 2017 from 42,723 tons for the prior year. The increase in sales volume was across all product categories. Sales volume of cutlery increased by 2,310 tons, or 8.5%, to 29,638 tons for the year of 2017 from 27,328 tons for the prior year. Sales volume of straws increased by 1,590 tons, or 35.8%, to 6,025 tons for the year of 2017 from 4,435 tons for the prior year. Sales volume of cups and plates increased by 2,516 tons, or 31.1%, to 10,602 tons for the year of 2017 from 8,086 tons for the prior year. Sales volume of other products increased by 1,145 tons, or 39.8%, to 4,020 tons for the year of 2017 from 2,875 tons for the prior year.

Blended ASP increased by $0.08 per kilogram, or 3.1%, to $2.53 per kilogram for the year of 2017 from $2.45 per kilogram for the prior year. The increase in blended ASP was mainly related to cutlery and other products and partially offset by decrease in ASP for straws and cups and plates. ASP of cutlery increased by $0.12 per kilogram, or 6.1%, to $2.12 per kilogram for the year of 2017 from $2.00 per kilogram for the prior year. ASP of straws decreased by $0.24 per kilogram, or 6.9%, to $3.19 per kilogram for the year of 2017 from $3.43 per kilogram for the prior year. ASP of cups and plates decreased by $0.20 per kilogram, or 5.9%, to $3.24 per kilogram for the year of 2017 from $3.44 per kilogram for the prior year. ASP of other products increased by $0.19 per kilogram, or 7.4%, to $2.69 per kilogram for the year of 2017 from $2.51 per kilogram for the prior year.

The increase in revenues was across all product categories. Revenues from cutlery sales increased by $8.23 million, or 15.1%, to $62.85 million for the year of 2017 from $54.62 million for the prior year. Revenues from straws sales increased by $4.03 million, or 26.5%, to $19.25 million for the year of 2017 from $15.22 million for the prior year. Revenues from cups and plates sales increased by $6.49 million, or 23.3%, to $34.33 million for the year of 2017 from $27.84 million for the prior year. Revenues from other products sales increased by $3.62 million, or 50.2%, to $10.83 million for the year of 2017 from $7.21 million for the prior year. Cutlery, straws, cups and plates, and other products accounted for 49.4%, 15.1%, 27.0%, and 8.5% of total revenues for the year of 2017, compared to 52.1%, 14.5%, 26.5%, and 6.9% for the prior year, respectively.



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2017



2016



Y/Y Change



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Amount

($'000)

% Cutlery $ 62,846

49.4%

$ 54,619

52.1%

$ 8,227

15.1% Straws

19,248

15.1%



15,219

14.5%



4,029

26.5% Cups and

plates

34,330

27.0%



27,835

26.5%



6,495

23.3% Others

10,826

8.5%



7,209

6.9%



3,617

50.2% Total $ 127,250

100.0%

$ 104,882

100.0%

$ 22,368

21.3%

On a geographical basis, sales in the U.S., Fuling Global's largest market, increased by $14.28 million, or 15.0%, to $109.17 million for the year of 2017 from $94.90 million for the prior year. Sales in China, our second largest market, increased by $3.91 million, or 93.1%, to $8.11 million for the year of 2017 from $4.20 million for the prior year. Sales in Europe increased by $2.94 million, or 92.2%, to $6.14 million for the year of 2017 from $3.19 million for the prior year. Sales in Canada increased by $0.96 million, or 97.9%, to $1.94 million for the year of 2017 from $0.98 million for the prior year.





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2017



2016



Y/Y Change



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Amount

($'000)

% U.S. $ 109,174

85.8%

$ 94,899

90.5%

$ 14,275

15.0% China

8,111

6.4%



4,200

4.0%



3,911

93.1% Europe

6,137

4.8%



3,193

3.0%



2,944

92.2% Canada

1,944

1.5%



982

0.9%



962

97.9% Others

1,884

1.5%



1,607

1.6%



276

17.2% Total $ 127,249

100.0%

$ 104,882

100.0%

$ 22,368

21.3%

Gross profit

Total cost of goods sold increased by $21.56 million, or 27.1%, to $101.20 million for the year of 2017 from $79.64 million for the prior year. The increase was mainly due to increased sale volume as well as higher unit price of raw materials, particularly Polypropylene. Gross profit increased by $0.81 million, or 3.2%, to $26.05 million for the year of 2017 from $25.24 million for the prior year. Gross margin was 20.5% the year of 2017, compared to 24.1% for the prior year.

Operating income

Selling expenses increased by $0.76 million, or 11.1%, to $7.62 million for the year of 2017 from $6.86 million for the prior year. As a percentage of sales, selling expenses were 6.0% in 2017, compared to 6.5% in the prior year. General and administrative expenses increased by $0.37 million, or 4.9%, to $7.88 million for the year of 2017 from $7.51 million for the prior year. As a percentage of sales, general and administrative expenses were 6.2% in 2017, compared to 7.2% in the prior year. Research and development expenses increased by $0.60 million, or 25.4%, to $2.95 million for the year of 2017 from $2.36 million for the prior year. As a percentage of sales, research and development expenses accounted for 2.3% in 2017, compared to 2.2% in the prior year. We expect research and development expenses in 2018 to stay at current levels as we continue to conduct research and development activities, especially seeking to increase the use of environmentally-friendly materials, develop biodegradable materials and reduce reliance on fossil-based raw materials.

As a result, total operating expenses increased by $1.73 million, or 10.4%, to $18.45 million for the year of 2017 from $16.72 million for the prior year.

Operating income decreased by $0.92 million, or 10.8%, to $7.60 million for the year of 2017 from $8.52 million for the prior year. Operating margin was 6.0% for the year of 2017, compared to 8.1% for the prior year. The decrease in operating margin was primarily due to decrease in gross margin and partially offset by decrease in operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues.

Income before income taxes

Total net other expense, which includes interest income and expenses, subsidy income and other non-operating income and expenses, was $0.48 million for the year of 2017, compared to total net other income of $1.46 million for the prior year. The difference was mainly due to decreased subsidy income and other income as well as increased interest expense in 2017.

Income before income taxes decreased by $2.86 million, or 28.7%, to $7.11 million for the year of 2017 from $9.97 million for the prior year. The decrease was a result of increased operating expenses that more than offset increased gross profit in 2017.

Provision for income taxes was $0.82 million for the year of 2017, compared to $2.03 million for the prior year.

Net income

Net income decreased by $1.65 million, or 20.8%, to $6.29 million for the year of 2017 from $7.94 million for the prior year. After deduction of non-controlling interest, net income attributable to Fuling Global decreased by $1.67 million, or 21.0%, to $6.28 million for the year of 2017 from $7.94 million for the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.40 for the year of 2017, compared to $0.50 for the prior year. The decrease in earnings per share was mainly due to decrease in net income as a result of increased operating expenses and other net expenses that more than offset increased gross profit in 2017.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposits of $4.12 million, $4.37 million, and $0.11 million, respectively, compared to $4.01 million, $2.33 million, and $1.54 million, respectively, at the end of 2016. Short-term borrowing and bank notes payable were $29.70 million and $5.04 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2017, compared to $17.79 million and $2.56 million, respectively, at the end of 2016. Long-term borrowing was $1.80 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $0.84 million at the end of 2016.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.47 million for the year of 2017, compared to $5.15 million for the prior year. Net cash used in investing activities was $14.41 million for the year of 2017, compared to $24.08 million for the prior year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $11.98 million for the year of 2017, compared to $7.70 million for the prior year.

About Fuling Global Inc.

Fuling Global Inc. ("Fuling Global") is a specialized producer and distributor of plastic serviceware, with precision manufacturing facilities in both the U.S. and China. The Company's plastic serviceware products include disposable cutlery, drinking straws, cups, plates and other plastic products and are used by more than one hundred customers primarily from the U.S. and Europe, including Subway, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC (China only), Walmart, and McKesson. More information about the Company can be found at: http://ir.fulingglobal.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Fuling Global's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its application of IPO proceeds, its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of software and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Fuling Global encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Fuling Global's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Gilbert Lee, CFO

Email: ir@fulingplasticusa.com

Phone: +1-610-366-8070 x1835

Web: http://ir.fulingglobal.com/

Investor Relations:

Tony Tian, CFA

Weitian Group LLC

Email: tony.tian@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1-732-910-9692

FULING GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (AUDITED)



For the Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2015











Revenues $ 127,250,022

$ 104,881,880

$ 91,293,675 Cost of goods sold

101,199,010



79,640,421



67,646,107 Gross Profit

26,051,012



25,241,459



23,647,568

















Operating Expenses















Selling expenses

7,620,189



6,857,382



6,436,821 General and administrative expenses

7,881,138



7,510,901



6,149,411 Research and development expenses

2,953,477



2,355,539



2,091,513 Total operating expenses

18,454,804



16,723,822



14,677,745

















Income from Operations

7,596,208



8,517,637



8,969,823

















Other Income (Expense):















Interest income

64,704



28,586



53,019 Interest expense

(1,171,386)



(801,728)



(1,115,633) Subsidy income

1,043,440



1,863,365



901,852 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

(398,514)



300,130



476,576 Other expense, net

(19,838)



65,042



104,942 Total other income (expense), net

(481,594)



1,455,395



420,756

















Income Before Income Taxes

7,114,614



9,973,032



9,390,579

















Provision for Income Taxes

823,942



2,029,979



1,442,406

















Net Income $ 6,290,672

$ 7,943,053

$ 7,948,173

















Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

12,875



20



(93,368)

















Net income attributable to Fuling Global Inc. $ 6,277,797

$ 7,943,033

$ 8,041,541

















Other Comprehensive Income















Foreign currency translation income (loss)

2,172,347



(1,913,200)



(702,167) Comprehensive income attributable to Fuling Global Inc. $ 8,450,144

$ 6,029,833

$ 7,339,374

















Earnings per share















Basic and diluted $ 0.40

$ 0.50

$ 0.65

















Weighted average number of shares















Basic and diluted

15,759,293



15,735,588



12,335,072

FULING GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AUDITED)



December

31,

December

31,

2017

2016 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,122,394

$ 4,009,784 Restricted cash

4,366,891



2,333,607 Certificates of deposit

105,707



1,539,082 Accounts receivable, net

23,911,326



20,915,134 Advances to supplier, net

612,655



639,947 Inventories, net

20,775,035



16,731,704 Security deposits for sale leaseback

771,814



- Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,347,300



1,660,978 Total Current Assets

57,013,122



47,830,236











Property, plant and equipment, net

48,478,612



33,802,047 Intangible assets, net

9,878,594



9,447,486 Prepayments for construction and equipment purchases

527,568



2,192,236 Security deposits for sale leaseback - long term

543,996



723,206 Other assets

287,741



269,329 Total Assets $ 116,729,633

$ 94,264,540











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current Liabilities:









Short term borrowings $ 29,696,842

$ 17,790,962 Bank notes payable

5,035,849



2,556,768 Advances from customers

588,143



604,873 Accounts payable

14,175,530



16,333,445 Accrued and other liabilities

2,933,015



2,195,853 Other payable - sale leaseback

2,755,931



1,931,076 Taxes payable

289,804



164,571 Deferred gains

87,605



650,343 Due to Related party

-



53,082 Total Current Liabilities

55,562,719



42,280,973











Long term payable - sale leaseback

1,371,359



1,675,314 Long term borrowings

1,801,887



836,471 Total Liabilities

58,735,965



44,792,758











Commitments and contingencies





















Shareholders' Equity









Common stock: $0.001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 15,780,205 and

15,756,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and December 31,

2016, respectively

15,781



15,757 Additional paid in capital

29,904,285



29,845,442 Statutory reserve

4,617,039



4,017,957 Retained earnings

22,654,848



16,976,133 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

651,597



(1,520,750) Total Fuling Global Inc.'s equity

57,843,550



49,334,539











Non-controlling interest

150,118



137,243 Total Shareholders' Equity

57,993,668



49,471,782











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 116,729,633

$ 94,264,540

FULING GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (AUDITED)



For the Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2015











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 6,290,672

$ 7,943,053

$ 7,948,173 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:















Stock based compensation

58,867



123,339



23,088 Deferred tax expense

-



319,252



(319,252) Depreciation and amortization

4,086,740



3,177,954



2,681,293 Bad debt provisions

160,902



2,835



36,938 Unrealized losses (gains)

34,417



(60,225)



- Inventory reserve

24,675



32,576



- Gain on disposal of fixed assets

116,989



(12,687)



- Changes in operating assets:















Accounts receivable

(2,372,548)



(6,870,015)



(2,224,191) Advances to suppliers

(24,826)



(338,783)



364,925 Inventories

(3,510,031)



(3,688,956)



1,184,796 Other assets

(85,699)



(1,382,287)



95,350 Security deposit for sale leaseback

(523,839)



(755,934)



- Changes in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable

(1,096,970)



6,019,466



(2,737,576) Advance from customers

(50,007)



43,277



(66,731) Deferred gains

(583,978)



679,774



- Taxes payable

(678,259)



(557,587)



425,412 Accrued and other liabilities

627,533



470,105



548,382 Net cash provided by operating activities

2,474,638



5,145,157



7,960,607

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchase of property and equipment

(6,547,155)



(4,010,576)



(5,471,455) Additions to construction in progress

(10,231,413)



(12,679,337)



- Cash receipts from disposal property and equipment

13,352



19,296



- Cash decrease in certificates of deposit

1,479,874



1,505,061



(1,986,668) Prepayments for construction and equipment purchase

(480,689)



(1,974,046)



(1,047,526) Repayments of deposit and prepayments for construction and equipment purchase

1,358,566



1,354,585



- Purchase of intangible assets

(2,602)



(8,298,564)



(264,577) Net cash used in investing activities

(14,410,067)



(24,083,581)



(8,770,226)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from short-term borrowings

35,582,827



30,660,941



42,684,057 Repayments of short-term borrowings

(25,270,011)



(26,983,488)



(46,039,616) Proceeds from long-term borrowings

1,048,749



836,471



- Proceeds from bank notes payable

8,175,964



6,150,573



5,318,470 Repayments of bank notes payable

(5,954,218)



(6,252,747)



(5,560,034) Repayment of third party borrowing

-



(180,611)



- Proceeds from loans from related parties

-



55,484



- Repayments of loans from related parties

(57,148)



-



(37,764) Proceeds from other payable - sales lease back

2,906,977



3,941,746



- Repayments of other payable - sales lease back

(2,638,787)



(172,154)



- Change in restricted cash

(1,811,242)



(358,888)



97,928 Proceeds from issuance of stocks

-



-



18,594,972 Net cash provided by financing activities

11,983,111



7,697,327



15,058,013

















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS

64,928



(322,674)



(74,554)

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

112,610



(11,563,771)



14,173,840

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

4,009,784



15,573,554



1,399,714

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, ENDING OF THE YEAR $ 4,122,394

$ 4,009,783

$ 15,573,554

















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid during the period for:















Interest paid $ 836,401

$ 762,868

$ 1,136,896 Income tax paid $ 1,433,998

$ 2,331,173

$ 1,257,004 Non-cash investing activities:















Transfer from construction in progress to fixed assets $ 15,545,784

$ 1,209,221

$ 3,913,677 Accounts payable for purchasing fixed assets $ 1,162,202

$ -

$ - Transfer from advance payments to fixed assets $ 191,868

$ 296,853

$ 726,445

