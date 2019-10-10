Full Alliance Group Announces Filing of EBO2 Patent

PALM DESERT, California, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PK: FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a provisional patent for its proprietary EBO2 medical device has been filed with the United States Patent Office.

Paul Brian Volpp, CEO and President of Full Alliance Group, commented, "Having now filed the required paperwork to the patent office will open up significantly more avenues for Full Alliance to begin large-scale marketing of extracorporeal ozone oxygenation."

With the recent signing by President Trump of an executive order which will fast track cutting-edge medical devices in getting approval by CMS, which will in turn impact coverage by commercial carriers, the company plans to begin multiple clinical trials throughout the country which would begin the preliminary process of obtaining FDA approval. Discussions have already begun to initiate trials in San Diego, California and Lynchburg, Virginia.

"We are also quite excited to learn that the recent Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to American researchers who showed the critical importance of oxygen modulation by cells in cancer as well as cardiac and other chronic diseases," continued Dr. Volpp. "Our medical advisory board plans to redouble its efforts now to expand the use of EBO2 in a variety of illnesses. With a recent influx in investor capital we feel that we will make significant progress in Q4 of 2019, and in the process build shareholder value. With the patent process now over with we have eliminated a significant hurdle to a larger scale roll out."

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTCPK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various interests in technology, healthcare, and nutraceuticals. Nutra Yu, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, develops, markets, and distributes a proprietary line of nutraceutical products. EBO2, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, is the provider of ''EBO2'', is a modern high volume blood gas exchange unit for the treatment of 5-7 liters of blood with medical ozone, the unit allows extracorporeal blood and oxygenation and ozone exposure and blood filtration via the filter in a unique way by using the integrated diffusing membranes within the filter fibers to trap lipids and proteins which are in excess in the venous blood supply. The EBO2 unit is considered the world's most advanced medical ozone therapy performed today.

For additional information regarding Full Alliance Group, visit, www.fullalliance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect", "goals", "could", "plans", "believe", "continue", "may", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

