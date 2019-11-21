Full Alliance Group Announces New EBO2 Sites in Florida and the Caribbean

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCPK: FAGI) is pleased to announce the opening of two new EBO2 treatment offices.

Dr. Yu and his staff arrived in Boca Raton, Florida, and then the Cayman Islands earlier this week with two brand-new portable EBO2 units and are currently training Dr. Joseph Purita and his staff. Dr. Purita is well-known in the stem cell and regenerative medicine sector and is eager to implement our ozone technology within his thriving practice. He has offices in Boca Raton as well as in the Cayman Islands.

Dr. Purita's Pensum Regenerative Clinic in Grand Cayman already specializes in stem cell treatment and anti-aging. The addition of EBO2 technology is expected to work synergistically with the well-established stem cell protocols already in place at the clinic.

"Expanding our footprint to the East and South, as well as the Caribbean, has been a critical part of our strategic plan," said Dr. Brian Volpp, MD, CEO and President of Full Alliance Group, Inc. "We are grateful that Dr. Purita has committed to the Yu Method and that he has made the financial commitment for two of our new units. His reputation within the stem cell community should allow ozone therapy to become more mainstream as he gains more experience with integrating EBO2 into his existing protocols."

Also, we have been advised by our legal team that the third quarter financial filing must be made publicly available to all shareholders. Consequently, the filing has been posted on our website: https://FullAlliance.com

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTCPK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various interests in technology, healthcare, and nutraceuticals. Nutra Yu, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, develops, markets, and distributes a proprietary line of nutraceutical products. EBO2, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, is the provider of ''EBO2'', a modern high volume blood gas exchange unit for the treatment of 5-7 liters of blood with medical ozone. The unit allows extracorporeal blood and oxygenation, ozone exposure and blood filtration. The process filters blood in a unique way by using the integrated diffusing membranes within the filter fibers to trap lipids and proteins which are in excess in the venous blood supply. The EBO2 unit is considered the world's most advanced medical ozone therapy.

