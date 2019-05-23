Full Availability of Geistlich Fibro-Gide®, The Alternative Soft-Tissue Graft

Made from type I and type III collagen, Geistlich Fibro-Gide® is smart-linked, a unique form of cross-linking, which provides elasticity, strength and volume stability. Positioned as the alternative connective tissue graft, Geistlich Fibro-Gide® is ideally suited for soft-tissue augmentation around natural teeth and implants. Additionally, Geistlich Fibro-Gide® is indicated for alveolar ridge reconstruction for prosthetic treatment and recession defects for root coverage.

In contrast to connective tissue grafts which are considered to be the "gold-standard" in soft-tissue augmentation and recession coverage procedures, Geistlich Fibro-Gide® does not require a second surgical site, is ready to use, and has an unlimited supply.

"Unlike connective tissue grafts, where you are limited by the patient's anatomy, Geistlich Fibro-Gide® offers variable thickness, allowing the clinician the opportunity to choose the desired and optimal thickness for the procedure," said Dr. Alan Fetner, Jacksonville, FL, USA.

Designing a preferred alternative to the soft-tissue graft has involved years of development and more than a thousand prototypes. Geistlich has drawn from its vast experience in researching, analyzing and commercializing collagen based products tailor-made for specific dental procedures and therapeutic solutions. In both preclinical and clinical studies, Geistlich Fibro-Gide® demonstrates safety, efficacy and shows clinical comparability to a connective tissue graft. 1,2,3

Indications for Use:

Geistlich Fibro-Gide® is indicated for soft-tissue augmentation:

Recession defects for root coverage

About Geistlich Pharma North America, Inc. -

With over 165 years of devoted collagen expertise, Geistlich Biomaterials continues to lead oral regeneration with an expanding portfolio of intentionally designed and clinically proven biomaterials. This begins with our world-class bone substitute Geistlich Bio-Oss® and its full line of sizes and formulations. Resorbable collagen membrane Geistlich Bio-Gide® extends its reach with two new products: Geistlich Bio-Gide® Compressed for an alternative handling experience; and uniquely pre-cut Geistlich Bio-Gide® Shape designed for the treatment of non-intact extraction sockets. Finally, our collagen matrix Geistlich Mucograft® is ideal for soft-tissue regeneration, and our new volume-stable collagen matrix breakthrough Geistlich Fibro-Gide® providing an alternative to connective tissue grafts.

Our dedication to scientific collaboration and commitment to successful treatment outcomes are what makes Geistlich Biomaterials, Exactly Like No Other.

