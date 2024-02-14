Full bellies, fuller hearts: Kellanova and Albertsons Companies Foundation show love to the communities they serve

Kellanova donates $50,000 to support the national grocer's Feed the Love hunger relief campaign

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Kellanova and Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, are teaming up to show love to the communities they serve and address the ongoing issue of hunger and food insecurity.

Kellanova is donating $50,000 to Albertsons Cos. Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors charitable program benefiting the hunger-relief efforts of food banks, pantries and hunger-relief charities in communities served by the Albertsons Cos. family of stores including Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, ACME and Shaw's.

The donation is part of Albertsons Cos. Foundation's "Feed the Love" in-store promotional campaign during the month of February and will enable partner charities to provide approximately 200,000 meals to those in need.1

"Kellanova is incredibly proud to continue this important and impactful partnership with Albertsons Cos. for the fourth consecutive year," said Carrie Sander, North America chief customer officer, Kellanova. "Our customers are some of our strongest allies in our efforts to fulfil our Better Days Promise to tackle sustainable and equitable access to food."

Food insecurity exists in every county in the United States, affecting more than 44 million people, including 13 million children. In 2022, 49 million Americans relied on food assistance.2

"Albertsons Cos. and Kellanova share the belief that everyone, especially children, should have access to nutritious food every day," said Christy Duncan Anderson, president and executive director, Albertsons Cos. Foundation. "We're proud to be one of the largest contributors to food banks and hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods we serve3, thanks to our generous customers like Kellanova."

Kellanova's donation is part of its Kellanova Better Days™ Promise social and environmental strategy, which aims to create #BetterDays for 4 billion people by 2030.

[1] Albertsons Companies Foundations uses the conversion of 1 meal = $0.25
[2] https://www.feedingamerica.org/hunger-in-america
[3] https://www.feedingamerica.org/partners/food-and-fund-partners

About Kellanova
Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®Cheez-It®Pop-Tarts®Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®RXBAR®Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.  

About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 2, 2023, the Company operated 2,271 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

