Full Circle Home and Farmbox Direct Tackle Food Waste

Beyond the loss of valuable resources, food waste contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food is the single largest category of material placed in municipal landfills, where it produces methane, one of the most powerful greenhouse gases.

"The severity of the food waste problem our country is facing is clear in the numbers and is quite shocking to believe," says Ashley Tyrner, Farmbox Direct CEO. "Most people don't think of the aftermath from tossing what may seem like just food scraps or just one unwanted meal, but it directly affects the planet in terms of our water, landfill, and soil."

In addition to bringing awareness to this issue, Full Circle Home and Farmbox Direct seek to educate their audiences through this campaign on the best methods to prevent food waste. Ideas include proper food prep, meal planning, using what you have, storing food properly, and opting for composting instead of landfill disposal.

"The key to combating food waste is to make simple changes to the way we live our lives each and every day," said CEO and Co-Founder of Full Circle Home, Tal Chitayat. "We're thrilled to partner with Farmbox Direct to encourage our audiences to make small changes that lead to a big impact."

The partnership kicks off on April 26 and runs through May 9. To keep up with the campaign, follow @fullcircle and @farmboxdirect on Instagram and visit their websites www.fullcirclehome.com and www.farmboxdirect.com .

Established in 2009, Full Circle Home was founded in an effort to help consumers leave the earth a better place than they found it. By creating sustainable homecare products that are beautifully designed, functionally innovative, and responsibly produced, Full Circle guides families through every step of their green journey. Working to inspire and educate the next generation to live a more eco-friendly life, Full Circle plans to change the landscape of consumer goods for the improvement of the world. For more information on Full Circle, please visit www.fullcirclehome.com .

Farmbox Direct is a subscription-based service that delivers the freshest fruit and vegetables directly from farms to your door. With different seasonal box types and sizes, members have the flexibility to choose and customize their produce selection (up to 5 substitutions weekly) as well as personalize their delivery schedule 3 months in advance. Founded by a single, working mom, Ashley Tyrner, didn't always have time to make a weekly trip to her local farmers market to pick up the freshest, high quality produce for her daughter, Harlow. This is when she began to realize the true need for the service. With the underlying belief that everyone truly deserves the right to eat healthy, Farmbox Direct was born with a vision of how food SHOULD be: fresh and accessible to all. The driving principle is to address the needs of busy moms, food-challenged families, and to eradicate the overwhelming food desert problem that America faces. Learn more at www.FarmboxDirect.com .

