Full Circle Insights® Announces Digital Source Tracker, A Solution For Understanding The Effectiveness Of Digital Marketing Tactics And Their Impact On Revenue

"Performance-driven marketers need to measure digital marketing effectiveness in order to evaluate how and where to spend marketing dollars. Today, these marketers have challenges in capturing anonymous digital touches from prospects and tracking those digital engagements throughout the customer journey to their ultimate outcomes, especially revenue," said Bonnie Crater, Full Circle Insights president and CEO.

Today, clicks from digital advertising, social channels, and other online sources are still unconnected to the leads inside the CRM that eventually respond to a marketing campaign and become a sale. Full Circle Digital Source Tracker technology pairs a prospect's anonymous digital touch to the identified, responding lead right inside the organization's revenue reporting system of record.

"Right now there is a war for the system of record and islands of information are being created by single sided martech solutions. We firmly believe that a true system of record needs to include the whole marketing and sales equation. Without both sides, you only have half the picture," continued Bonnie Crater. "With all marketing data stored alongside sales data inside the CRM system, organizations can choose the optimal set of marketing campaigns and sales activities to achieve company goals."

"Best-in-class performance requires b-to-b marketers to deeply understanding the effectiveness of their efforts to engage with buyers," said Ross Graber, Senior Research Director, SiriusDecisions. "To fully optimize performance, this understanding must extend across all parts of the buyer's journey, including the traditionally opaque parts of the process, where demand may be active, but difficult to associate with named individuals. Companies that can gain this level of visibility are well positioned to make meaningful adjustments and drive superior results."

Full Circle Insights is making Digital Source Tracker available in a Beta program for current customers. New functionalities they will utilize include digital first touch tracking, UTM data capture into Salesforce, and dashboards and reports for evaluating digital campaign effectiveness. The Beta program will be made available in Q2 2018.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce App Cloud, Full Circle Insights' products complement leading marketing automation solutions.

Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue. Learn more at www.fullcircleinsights.com.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,500 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT and data science technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, Salesforce AppExchange and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

