Full Circle Insights Announces Report Extender for its Response Management Application on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights today announced the Report Extender for its Response Management application on Salesforce AppExchange. Using second generation unlocked package technology, advanced Full Circle users as well as Salesforce administrators and developers, can customize their application to react to funnel events in real time for more accurate and efficient data processing.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Response Management from Full Circle Insights for Tracking Lead Lifecycles is currently available on AppExchange.

Full Circle Insights provides a native application that gives users visibility into funnel metrics, processing data in the Salesforce platform. The Full Circle app and data are housed on customers' Salesforce servers, and data is delivered using a design that ensures funnel metrics benefit from high-grade security and platform maintenance. The design means funnel metrics processes run at the same time as other Salesforce flow processes in the implementation.

The Full Circle Insights Report Extender

Full Circle supports plugins for customers who want to modify their implementation to suit their business needs, but previously using plugins has been complex, requiring developers to write and maintain code efficiently. This new unlocked package simplifies this process.

With an unlocked package, Full Circle users can take advantage of the custom Platform Events capability of the CRM platform to simplify their solution and extend plugin support to flow and process developers too. Flows that subscribe to Platform Events instead of record change events can react to funnel metrics events safely. That leads to more efficient and accurate data processing.

Comments on the News

"This package release delivers greater flow support benefits for a targeted group of users," said Full Circle Insights CFO and Apex software developer Dan Applemen. "Now those users can leverage the new unlocked package to write a flow that is triggered by a Platform Event, which provides the identity of the lead or contact record and key Campaign Members without overwriting records or causing system errors. It will simplify Lead and Contact reporting and workflow processes for people in the CRM technology community."

"We are excited that Full Circle Insights is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they implement marketing reporting capabilities native to Salesforce," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 170,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of Full Circle Insights: https://www.facebook.com/fullcircleinsights/

Follow Full Circle Insights on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fc_insights

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue.

Salesforce, Salesforce AppExchange and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Media Contact:

Jacquelyn Brazzale

Next PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Full Circle Insights, Inc.