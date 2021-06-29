Full Circle Insights Builds Strong Momentum in First Half of 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights®, Inc., maker of comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, today announces strong momentum for the first half of 2021, having rolled out a product bundle in response to customer demand, launched an enhanced Digital Source Tracker that provides new insight on the customer journey and garnered industry recognition with a pair of prestigious awards.

In January 2021, Full Circle Insights' Digital Source Tracker won the 2021 BIG Innovation Award in the "Technology Product" category, presented by the Business Intelligence Group to recognize significant business innovations. In February 2021, Digital Source Tracker was a Bronze Stevie® Winner in the "Marketing Solutions - New" category, gaining additional recognition for Digital Source Tracker, which helps bridge the disconnect between digital B2B marketing sources and CRM systems.

In March 2021, Full Circle Insights launched a new product bundle, Full Circle Enterprise, which combines the company's popular Response Management, Campaign Attribution and Digital Source Tracker products. The company gives customers who purchase Full Circle Enterprise a 15 percent discount on the cost of buying the three products separately, making it easier for more customers to take full advantage of Full Circle's integrated solutions.

Full Circle also rolled out Journey Explorer for Digital Source Tracker in May 2021, providing a new feature that gives marketers a visual insight into the customer journey. Journey Explorer maps out digital and non-digital touchpoints across sources and over time, showing prospect opportunities from creation to close in a visual format that makes it easier to understand how opportunities unfold.

"Full Circle gives B2B companies an advantage in any economic climate, but it's especially important to measure sales and marketing performance in times of change or uncertainty so you can pivot quickly and maximize positive impact," said Full Circle Insights President and CEO Bonnie Crater. "With the pandemic starting to recede, B2B companies will likely add in-person events back into the marketing mix, but no one knows for certain how the last year changed buyer habits and whether the changes are temporary or permanent. That makes measuring performance in real time even more critical."

With patented technologies powering performance measurement applications built natively inside the CRM to create a single source of truth, Full Circle Insights provides B2B marketing and sales teams with an edge over competitors. Full Circle solutions empower marketing and sales teams to create more efficient processes, invest in higher-performing campaigns and collaborate more effectively. To find out more, visit www.fullcircleinsights.com.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue.

Salesforce, Salesforce AppExchange and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Media Contact:

Gabrielle DePietro

Next PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Full Circle Insights, Inc.