Full Circle Insights Congratulates 15 Customers Named to Forbes Cloud 100 List

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights®, Inc., maker of comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, today congratulated 15 of its clients that were recently included on the Forbes Cloud 100 list. The prestigious list recognizes the top private cloud companies, evaluating contenders worldwide to highlight companies with outstanding growth, sales, valuation and culture as well as impeccable reputations as assessed by peers in the public cloud space.

"We congratulate Full Circle clients like TripActions, the fastest-growing business travel platform trusted by the world's most innovative companies, for making the Cloud 100," said Full Circle Insights President and CEO Bonnie Crater. "In this intensely competitive environment, these inspiring companies found a way to succeed in the marketplace and stand out among peers. We're proud of all 15 Full Circle clients that were included in the Cloud 100 list and are thrilled to support them as they continue to grow and innovate."

Full Circle solutions allow companies to understand how their marketing campaigns are performing at every stage of the marketing and sales funnel. By giving revenue operations teams a clearer picture of the sources of pipeline and revenue, they can make better campaign investment decisions across the entire marketing and sales funnel. Built on a popular CRM system, Full Circle products deliver a single source of data truth, aligning marketing and sales teams for better performance.

"Full Circle Insights is one of the most critical applications in our tech stack," said Ryan Schwartz, Vice President of Growth & Systems at TripActions, which is ranked #19 on the Cloud 100 list. "By being natively built on Force.com, FCI offers a unique approach to solving the core underlying architectural challenges with funnel attribution. Their thoughtful solution corrects these inherent technical gaps, and creates an iron-clad reporting framework to truly understand how each stage of our business is performing."

Full Circle Insights solutions provide campaign attribution and funnel metrics reports to optimize multi-touch campaigns and bridge the gap between marketing data and insights. To find out more or see a demonstration, please visit www.fullcircleinsights.com.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights' products complement leading marketing automation solutions.

Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue. Learn more at www.fullcircleinsights.com . Salesforce, Salesforce AppExchange and others are trademarks of salesforce.com , inc.

CONTACT: Amy Dardinger, adardinger@sspr.com

SOURCE Full Circle Insights, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fullcircleinsights.com

