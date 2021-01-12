Full Circle Insights' Digital Source Tracker Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights®, Inc., maker of comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, today announced its Digital Source Tracker was named a 2021 BIG Innovation Awards winner in the "Technology Product" category presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

"Full Circle Insights' platforms have been fundamental in helping marketers make data-backed decisions that directly boost the top line. More than ever before, marketers are relying on the critical tools we provide to inform investment decisions and track direct impact on their sales and marketing pipeline," said Bonnie Crater, President and CEO of Full Circle Insights. "We are incredibly honored and excited to have our Digital Source Tracker named as one of the year's most innovative technology products and look forward to the opportunities ahead as the demand for better marketing and sales data grows."

Launched in June 2020, The Digital Source Tracker is the only tool on the market that connects data from a wide variety of digital channels, such as online advertising, website traffic and social media to leads, pipeline and revenue, providing funnel and attribution metrics inside a CRM. As an extension to Full Circle's existing Funnel Metrics and Attribution software, the Digital Source Tracker identifies a prospect's digital touchpoints and uncovers the most effective digital campaigns that are driving acquisition, opportunity creation, and revenue.

Digital Source Tracker's integrated architecture automatically collects digital campaign data and sends daily aggregate information into the CRM. This data convergence provides sales and marketing with a single source of truth to measure the impact of digital marketing efforts throughout the funnel.

"More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Full Circle Insights as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue. For more information go to fullcircleinsights.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

