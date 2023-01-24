Full Circle Insights Partners with Bombora on Integration That Allows Full Circle ABM Users To Identify and Track Accounts Through the Sales Funnel

Integration Empowers B2B Marketers to Measure the Impact of Their Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Strategy Inside the CRM

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights , which provides marketing and sales performance measurement solutions that enable B2B marketers to optimize their marketing mix and drive more revenue, and Bombora , the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, today announced an integration that allows Full Circle ABM users to leverage the power of Intent data to identify and track accounts from the detected stage of account activation all the way to closed-won deals.

Full Circle ABM is the first martech solution that gives B2B marketers the power to measure funnels in an account-based marketing context inside the CRM. The integration with Bombora lets B2B marketers measure the impact of their ABM strategy inside the CRM, which serves as a single source of data truth. This enables closer alignment between the sales and marketing teams and facilitates tighter collaboration on account targeting, which is critical for B2B success.

The integration means marketers can convert untapped buyer demand into predictable revenue using the power of Bombora and Full Circle Insights. Bombora's Company Surge® Intent data tells users which businesses are researching the products and services they and their competitors sell. It leverages data from the largest cooperative of B2B publisher websites and uses an advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine to determine the context of the content rather than simply scraping keywords.

Uniquely, Full Circle Insights tracks, stores and leverages historical data natively in Salesforce. This means B2B marketers can compare ABM funnel metrics from one period of time to another, identify trends and optimize their marketing spend. Full Circle ABM users can take advantage of integrated Intent data from Bombora to accurately track campaign attribution and account activation from target account selection to closed/won deals. Users can also measure the buyer journey from initial website click to closed sale.

Without integrated Intent data inside the CRM, B2B marketers often struggle with scattered data, impeding their ability to measure ABM program impact. For ABM success, marketers need to be able to detect which target accounts are actively showing intent to engage potential customers and identify which campaigns are most effective, which enables better campaign investment decisions. Integrated Intent data also enables sales and marketing to work together to refine target account lists.

"Intent data from providers like Bombora is what makes hyper-segmentation at scale possible, and that's driving rapid adoption of ABM in B2B marketing," says Full Circle Insights President and CEO Bonnie Crater. "But marketers need full visibility into the account funnel so they can determine which campaigns are driving deals with target accounts and also measure the success of ABM programs using CRM data that is sharable and credible across the organization. The Bombora-Full Circle ABM integration gives them that power."

"It's more important than ever for marketers to focus their targeting strategies on conversion-ready buying groups and be able to defend not only ROI and but return-on-effort," said Charles Crnoevich, SVP of partnerships at Bombora. "The Bombora-Full Circle ABM integration addresses those challenges with the cleanest Intent data and allows marketers to monitor account progression within the revenue funnel at ease."

About Bombora

Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit bombora.com.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics, and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans, and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue.

