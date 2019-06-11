Full Circle Insights Ready to Deliver Next-Generation User Experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights®, Inc., maker of comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, today announced that its product suite is ready to deliver a next-generation user experience inside the new platform released by the world's most popular CRM solution. As the ecosystem evolves, Full Circle is committed to updating its functionality to deliver expanded product features, ensuring that customers receive maximum value from the modern user interface.

Many Salesforce business customers are switching to the Lightning Experience to access innovative sales and service capabilities on the new platform. Full Circle Insights products, which are built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, are now fully compatible with the next-generation user interface. That means customers who want to make the switch can expect a seamless transition when they use the Full Circle Insights products they rely on for a clear picture of pipeline and revenue.

"People who've made the switch love the new user interface and expanded capabilities," said Full Circle Insights President and CEO Bonnie Crater. "With enhanced reports and visualization functions, it's a more modern experience that improves sales and marketing alignment. In coming releases, Full Circle Insights will take advantage of the richer experience Lightning affords to provide deeper insights and visualization in our products, which are all built on the platform."

Currently, all Full Circle Insights functions are available in Lightning, and customers who use Full Circle Insights products on the new platform benefit from an expanded feature set enabled by platform enhancements, including improved insights through better data visualization as well as big data analytics through Salesforce Einstein. Full Circle Insights anticipates further releases to leverage the Lightning Platform's expanded capabilities.

Full Circle Insights solutions make the connection between pipeline and revenue transparent, providing campaign attribution and funnel metrics reports to optimize multi-touch campaigns and bridge the gap between marketing data and insights. To find out more or see a demonstration, please visit www.fullcircleinsights.com.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights' products complement leading marketing automation solutions.

Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue. Learn more at www.fullcircleinsights.com.

Salesforce, Salesforce AppExchange and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

