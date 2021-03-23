Full Circle Insights Rolls Out "Full Circle Enterprise" Product Bundle

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights®, Inc., maker of comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, today rolled out a new product bundle: Full Circle Enterprise, which combines the company's popular Response Management with Funnel Metrics, Campaign Attribution and Digital Source Tracker products. Customers who purchase Full Circle Enterprise will receive a 15 percent discount on the cost of buying the three products separately.

"In an uncertain economy with a massive infusion of digital ad spend, marketers are looking for ways to stretch every budget dollar by optimizing processes on the operations side, making smarter campaign investments and more carefully managing digital marketing performance," said Full Circle Insights President and CEO Bonnie Crater. "Marketing efficiency is a huge focus, and we've seen users double their productivity by improving processes and making more informed campaign spend decisions."

When used together, the three products empower marketers to improve efficiency at the process and investment levels while managing digital outreach more effectively. Funnel Metrics provides full funnel visibility inside the CRM, allowing marketers to track lead responses at every stage of the buyer journey. With tools to customize funnels to match the buyer journey and comprehensive conversion metrics, marketers can align with sales, diagnose process breakdowns and optimize operations.

Full Circle Campaign Attribution product allows marketers to accurately measure campaign performance in the CRM. With out-of-the-box and customizable attribution models as well as advanced pipeline analysis and reporting capabilities, Campaign Attribution gives marketers the insight they need to make targeted marketing decisions, channel budget dollars toward the most effective campaigns and improve campaign mix allocations. This ensures greater efficiency in marketing investments.

Digital Source Tracker (DST) gives marketers the power to measure digital program impact on pipeline and revenue, delivering credible data in the revenue reporting system most B2B companies use: the CRM. With DST, marketers can link digital ad clicks, social channel engagement and other digital campaign responses directly to leads and opportunities in the CRM. A soon to be launched feature, Journey Explorer, lets marketers visualize which vendors, channels and programs drive and influence revenue.

"B2B marketers currently have more access to performance data than ever before. The challenge is turning all that data into intelligence that gets used to drive better decisions," wrote Ross Graber, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester in his blog.

Full Circle Insights applies patented technologies to give B2B sales and marketing professionals the tools they need to measure and improve performance, operate more efficiently and allocate budgets more effectively. Full Circle Enterprise combines three of the company's most powerful tools, providing an easier, more affordable way for B2B marketers to improve efficiency in operations, spend allocation and digital marketing management. Learn more at www.fullcircleinsights.com.

