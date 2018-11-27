Full Circle Insights Shortlisted in 2018-19 Cloud Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights has been declared a finalist in the 2018-2019 Cloud Awards Program in the CRM Solution of the Year and Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud categories.

The cloud computing awards program celebrates success and innovation in the cloud computing industry. The awarding body accepts applications from organizations of any size worldwide, from start-ups to established multinationals.

"Being shortlisted in the Cloud Awards for the categories of Best CRM Solution of the Year and Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud demonstrates our dedication to using technology to bridge the information gap between organizational departments to drive revenue and greater ROI," said President and CEO Bonnie Crater. "It's an honor to be recognized, and it couldn't have been done without the hard work of the Full Circle Insights team."

Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: "As we reach the end of 2018 and the Cloud becomes an increasingly common currency, with its key importance in leveraging business goals becoming synonymous with business software and services itself, we have seen submissions from countless vertical industries alongside cloud-specific infrastructure and security applications.

"In such a competitive global marketplace, the need to not only use these technologies but to continue to innovate has grown ever-stronger. This year, the judges have had a more difficult time than ever in deciding which entrants should move forward to the next stage, and every submission displayed unique points of merit.

"Each entrant was worthy of a place on the shortlist, so making this cut signifies considerable focus on innovation and success.

"We can only wait until 2019 to see which organizations emerge as final winners in their chosen Cloud Awards category."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2019-shortlist.

Final winners will be announced on Tuesday 29 January 2019.

The Cloud Awards (https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/) will return with a new program in late 2019 to continue its recognition of excellence in cloud computing.

The Software as a Service Awards (https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/), judged in the spring, is currently accepting entries for its Spring 2019 program.

Contact details

Courtney Cohen – Public Relations

ccohen@sspr.com

For the Cloud Awards

James Williams – marketing

www.cloud-awards.com

james@cloud-awards.com

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2019 and beyond. Categories include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards please visit http://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance management solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce App Cloud, Full Circle Insights' products complement leading marketing automation solutions.

Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue. Learn more at www.fullcircleinsights.com.

Salesforce, Salesforce AppExchange, Salesforce App Cloud, and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

SOURCE Full Circle Insights

Related Links

http://www.fullcircleinsights.com

