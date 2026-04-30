Full Circle Lithium Advances Next-Generation Fire Safety with FCL-X™GEL for Global Battery Energy Storage Systems

Engineered for large-scale BESS fires with superior adhesion, durability, and extreme heat performance

Positioned as a critical safety solution amid the rapid global expansion of lithium battery storage infrastructure

Builds on the proven FCL-X™ platform with enhanced protection against thermal runaway, explosions, and toxic emissions

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion battery fire suppression technologies, today announced the development of its second-generation extinguishing technology, FCL-X™GEL, a major advancement designed to address the growing risks associated with large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS).

As global electrification accelerates, BESS installations are expanding rapidly across the United States and worldwide to support renewable energy, grid stability, and data infrastructure. Global energy storage capacity is projected to grow more than 5–6x by 2030, driven by increasing demand for renewable integration and grid resilience¹, while U.S. deployments continue to reach record levels annually². However, this rapid growth has been accompanied by high-profile fire incidents, including the widely reported Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility fire, one of the largest battery storage system failures globally, underscoring the scale and complexity of lithium-ion fire risk³.

Against this backdrop, FCL-X™GEL has been specifically engineered to meet the demands of these high-energy environments. As Carlos Vicens, CEO of FCL, explained, "The global buildout of battery energy storage systems is happening at an unprecedented pace, but fire safety solutions have not kept up. FCL-X™GEL is a direct response to that gap—a next-generation technology designed specifically for the scale, intensity, and complexity of these fires."

Breakthrough Performance for Large-Scale Lithium Battery Fires

Following extensive lab and real-world testing, FCL's proprietary FCL-X™GEL technology has demonstrated exceptional performance under extreme conditions, particularly in high-energy battery environments such as BESS installations, EV infrastructure, and industrial energy systems.

The gel-based formulation enhances the core capabilities of FCL-X™ by enabling:

Advanced Adhesion ("Cling" Technology): The gel formulation adheres directly to battery surfaces, extending contact time and improving the agent's ability to neutralize thermal runaway reactions.

The gel formulation adheres directly to battery surfaces, extending contact time and improving the agent's ability to neutralize thermal runaway reactions. Sustained Cooling Performance: Delivers rapid, continuous cooling, reducing the likelihood of reignition and stabilizing volatile battery chemistries.

Delivers rapid, continuous cooling, reducing the likelihood of reignition and stabilizing volatile battery chemistries. Extreme Heat Integrity: Maintains effectiveness at the elevated temperatures typical of large-scale lithium-ion battery fires, where conventional agents often degrade or dissipate.

These characteristics make FCL-X™GEL ideally suited for deployment across battery energy storage systems, renewable energy facilities, data centers, EV charging infrastructure, and fleet operations.

Webster Marshall, VP Business Development of FCL, emphasized the significance of this advancement, noting: "FCL-X™GEL is not just an incremental improvement—it's a step-change in how large battery fires can be managed. The ability to adhere, withstand extreme heat, and maintain performance over time makes it uniquely suited for BESS applications."

A Critical Safety Solution for the Global BESS Buildout

As governments and utilities invest heavily in energy storage to support decarbonization goals, fire safety has emerged as a key barrier to deployment and public confidence. Industry stakeholders are increasingly seeking specialized suppression technologies to address lithium-ion battery risks at scale.

FCL-X™GEL represents a purpose-built, PFAS-free solution that aligns with evolving regulatory, safety, and operational requirements across the energy sector. As Vicens added, "We believe this position puts Full Circle Lithium at the forefront of a critical safety layer for the energy transition. As BESS deployments accelerate across the U.S. and globally, FCL-X™GEL offers a practical, proven solution to protect people, infrastructure, and the environment."

Marshall further noted, "As we engage with utilities, developers, and industrial operators, it's increasingly clear that solutions like FCL-X™GEL will be essential to enabling safe and scalable energy storage deployments worldwide."

¹ Global energy storage market projections indicate multi-fold growth by 2030, driven by renewable energy adoption. ² U.S. energy storage deployment data showing record annual installations and continued expansion. ³ Public reports on large-scale lithium-ion battery fires, including the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility incident in California.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the lithium battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the technical elements in a processing and refining business, loss of key technical and other staff, lithium price fluctuations, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc