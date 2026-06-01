Full Circle Lithium Announces First Canadian Sales to Ottawa Fire Services

Growing global concern over lithium-ion battery fires drives demand for specialized suppression technologies

Ottawa Fire Services completes first purchase of FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery fire response solutions by a Large Canadian Municipal Fire Service.

FCL to showcase solutions and meet international partners at INTERSCHUTZ 2026 in Hannover, Germany

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading North American manufacturer of lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products, is pleased to announce its first Canadian municipal fire service sale to Ottawa Fire Services for FCL-X™ fire suppression solutions designed specifically for lithium-ion battery fire response and containment, through its Canadian dealer Safetek-Profire. Other Canadian Fire Services have expressed interest and are expected to purchase in the near future.

The milestone represents a significant advancement in supporting the Canadian Fire Services as they confront one of the fastest-growing operational and public safety challenges facing emergency responders today: lithium-ion battery fires associated with Electric Vehicles, E-bikes, E-Scooters, energy storage systems, tools, and consumer electronics.

"We are extremely proud to support Canada's Fire Services with specialized solutions specifically for lithium-ion battery incidents," said Carlos Vicens, CEO of FCL. "Ottawa is demonstrating leadership by proactively equipping their teams for the evolving risks associated with electrification and energy storage technologies."

Across Canada, fire services have reported a growing number of lithium-ion battery-related incidents in recent years. Toronto Fire Services reported a 90% increase in lithium-ion battery fires in 2023 compared to 2022¹, while Ottawa Fire Services recently confirmed more than 50 lithium-ion battery-related fires since 2024². Similar incidents involving E-Bikes, E-Scooters, Charging Systems, and Battery Storage devices continue to challenge fire departments globally.

The issue extends far beyond North America. Fire services across Europe and the United Kingdom have experienced substantial increases in lithium-ion battery fires tied to e-mobility devices and energy storage systems. London Fire Brigade recently reported record levels of e-bike and e-scooter fires³, while UK fire brigades are now responding to lithium-ion battery-related fires approximately every five hours⁴.

"This is clearly a global fire safety challenge," added Carlos Vicens, CEO of FCL. "Lithium-ion battery incidents are occurring across Europe, Canada, the United States, and other International markets as electrification accelerates. Fire departments everywhere are looking for practical solutions for suppression, containment, and operational response that improve firefighter safety and incident management.

FCL's integrated fire suppression products are designed to help first responders manage thermal runaway events, improve operational safety, and support rapid stabilization during high-risk battery fire incidents.

INTERSCHUTZ 2026 – Hannover, Germany

The company also announced its participation in INTERSCHUTZ, the world's premier trade fair for fire and rescue services, civil protection, and safety technologies. FCL has already scheduled several meetings with international fire service leaders, distributors, municipal agencies, and industry partners during the conference as part of its expanding global outreach strategy.

"INTERSCHUTZ is one of the most important international platforms for innovation in fire and rescue services," said Carlos Vicens. "We are looking forward to meeting with departments and organizations from across Europe and around the world that are actively seeking solutions for lithium-ion battery fire risks."

As electrification continues worldwide, FCL remains committed to supporting emergency responders globally through innovative technologies and practical solutions tailored to the rapidly evolving risks posed by lithium-ion battery systems.

Footnotes



¹ Toronto Fire Services reported a 90% increase in lithium-ion battery fires in 2023 versus 2022 and launched a public safety campaign highlighting risks associated with micromobility devices and battery charging. (City of Toronto)



² Ottawa Fire Services reported 54 lithium-ion battery fires since January 2024, including incidents involving e-bikes and battery systems. (Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs)



³ London Fire Brigade reported record numbers of e-bike and e-scooter fires in 2025 and called for stronger regulation related to lithium-ion battery safety. (London Fire Brigade)



⁴ UK fire brigades responded to approximately 1,760 lithium-ion battery-related fires in 2025 — roughly one fire every five hours. (QBE Europe)





About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a North American-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the lithium battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc