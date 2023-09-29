Full Circle Lithium Corp. Now Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States

FCL believes this upgrade an important step for the Company as its main asset is in Georgia and provides transparent trading for current and future U.S. investors

Provides improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and institutional U.S. investors

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a USA-based lithium products manufacturer and recycler with a highly experienced technical team and a fully permitted lithium processing plant in Georgia (the "Georgia Facility"), is pleased to announce the Company's common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and have now been uplisted from the Pink® market to the OTCQB.

"Due to the unique qualities of the Company's business model, technology in our Georgia Facility, and lithium carbonate plant, we have been fortunate to enjoy initial strong support from investors in Canada," said Carlos Vicens, CEO of Full Circle Lithium Corp. "This timely uplisting to the OTCQB is intended to provide improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and institutional investors in the United States."

The Company's common shares began trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "FCLIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP acted as the Company's OTCQB sponsor. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FCLI."

"FCL is proud to be one of the very few companies in the United States that is fully operational in the lithium extraction, refining, and processing business. Our comprehensive operations allow us to have complete control over the entire lithium supply chain, from extraction, refining, and processing the final product," said Tom Currin, COO of FCL. "As a vertically integrated company, we oversee every step of the process, ensuring the highest quality and efficiency in our operations. This level of control sets us apart from many other players in the industry and positions us as a leader in the lithium industry."

As we celebrate this significant accomplishment, we would like to express our gratitude to every member of the FCL Team. Their unwavering commitment, expertise, and hard work have made this achievement possible. We also extend our appreciation to our partners, suppliers, clients, and local communities for their support. We believe that our comprehensive approach to lithium extraction, refining, and processing sets the stage for our continued success and growth in the industry. We are proud to be at the forefront of the lithium market in the United States and are dedicated to building and maintaining our position as a leading provider of high-quality lithium products.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

With a fully permitted lithium processing plant in Georgia, USA and a complement of seasoned lithium experts, FCL is a lithium processor focused on lithium and battery materials reintegration to meet the demand for crucial battery-grade raw materials, utilizing proprietary technology and know-how. FCL is focused on three complementary battery material processing divisions: battery recycling from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, lithium mid-stream recycling from industrial and chemical feedstock, and lithium refinery from upstream feedstock. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and its website www.fullcirclelithium.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading approximately 12,000 U.S. and international securities. OTCM's data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of the three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. Additional information regarding OTCM is available on its website www.otcmarkets.com.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of the Company's management as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's expectations regarding the listing of its common shares on the OTCQB and improved liquidity and accessibility for U.S. investors in the Company's common shares. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc