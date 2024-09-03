Full Circle Lithium's FCL-X™ Achieves World-Renowned Fire Extinguishing NTA 8133 Standard

The Dutch standardized test (known as the NTA 8133) is the most rigorous test on portable fire extinguishers for lithium-ion battery fires in the world

FCL-X™ passed the test with exceptional cooling capability and no reignition while demonstrating the best cell survival rate of any portable fire extinguishers tested to date

This major achievement puts FCL-X™ at the very forefront of the critical fight against lithium-ion battery fires and is expected to attract serious attention in this new and growing global market

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a USA-based lithium products manufacturer, is pleased to report that its FCL-X™ specialty lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing agent has achieved its most significant milestone to date attaining the world-renowned leading lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing Dutch Standard Designation (the "NTA 8133"). This standard designation for lithium-ion battery fires is considered the most rigorous testing standard in the world for fire extinguishers. FCL-X™ demonstrated that it is a best-in-class fire-fighting tool for lithium-ion battery fires.

Carlos Vicens, founder, and CEO, stated, "Based on industry feedback, we wanted to demonstrate, via the NTA 8133 (which is the highest measurable global standard available), the effectiveness of our FCL-X™ portable fire extinguisher on lithium-ion battery fires. We are very pleased to have demonstrated that our FCL-X™ extinguisher is an effective tool in the market today under this important standard, and we are looking forward to receiving the certification stamp in the coming weeks."

Tom Currin, founder and COO stated, "We continue to be amazed by the performance characteristics of FCL-X™ and I am proud of our development and manufacturing team."

NTA 8133 Designation Standard

Like many governments around the world, the Dutch government recognized the risk of lithium-ion battery fires and the need for effective suppressant and extinguishing agents and commissioned KIWA and the Royal Netherlands Standardization Institute to develop a technical guideline to test the suitability of portable fire extinguishers for lithium-ion battery fires. In November 2021 this resulted in the Nederlandse Technische Afspraak (NTA) 8133 Standard, which sets the world's first standards for testing suppression agents for lithium-ion battery fires of up to 600 Wh. This includes chargeable batteries for handheld electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, electric tools, household equipment, portable medical equipment, toys, radio-controlled objects, drones, and e-bikes.

Li-Battery Fires are Being Recognized as a Global Problem

According to an Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (a leading Global insurance company), 2024 report titled "Lithium-ion Battery Fires – A Burning Issue for Urban Centers and Beyond", incidents of lithium-ion battery-related fires are increasing globally leading to physical damage and personal loss. The resulting claims and losses have insurers reevaluating their liabilities as businesses and policymakers attempt to understand the rise in incidents and take steps to mitigate the risk. The global demand for lithium-ion battery fires is expected to grow seven-fold from 2022 to 2030 and this growth is expected to generate a larger number of lithium-ion battery-related fires.

As lithium-ion batteries become increasingly more prevalent globally, the need for specialized fire safety measures corresponding to their unique fire hazards has never been more critical.

FCL-X™ is Uniquely Formulated to Fight Lithium-ion Battery Fires

Lithium-ion battery fires are the result of thermal runaway and catastrophic failure of the battery, caused by factors such as overcharging, overheating, physical damage, or internal battery malfunction, posing significant risks to property, life, and the environment. Thermal runaway happens when Lithium-ion batteries hit a temperature of approximately 60°C+, releasing toxic gases and igniting. Cooling the entire battery pack is crucial to stopping the reaction in the damaged cells of the battery and preventing overheating and ignition in additional cells. FCL-X™ was specifically designed to extinguish and mitigate the hazards of Lithium-ion battery fires but also to quickly cool additional battery cells in the battery module.

For more detailed information on FCL-X™ please visit our website at https://fullcirclelithium.com/product-fcl-x/.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Situated in the epicenter of the largest EV buildout in North America, FCL's fully permitted lithium products manufacturing plant in the state of Georgia, USA combined with a complement of seasoned lithium experts, makes FCL a unique processor and manufacturer of lithium products. FCL is focused on lithium and battery materials reintegration to meet the demand for crucial battery-grade raw materials, utilizing proprietary technology and know-how. Following the Company's mantra of the "home of lithium science", FCL has also developed an innovative lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent (FCL-X™) to address the increasing number of difficult to extinguish and hazardous lithium-ion battery-based fires. A PCT patent application has been filed by the company to protect its FCL-X™ invention. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website www.fullcirclelithium.com

