Full Circles Therapeutics Achieves Breakthrough in Non-Viral Immune Cell Engineering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circles Therapeutics ("Full Circles"), a leader in next-generation cell and gene therapies, today announced the publication of a groundbreaking study in Nature Biotechnology. The paper, titled "Efficient Non-Viral Immune Cell Engineering Using Circular Single-Stranded DNA-Mediated Genomic Integration," introduces a novel method for the precise, non-viral engineering of immune cells, which has the potential to enhance both the safety and efficacy of cellular therapies while reducing production costs.

Conventional methods for modifying immune cells, such as viral vector-based gene editing, have raised concerns regarding safety, efficacy, and scalability. Full Circles' innovative approach overcomes these limitations by utilizing circular single-stranded DNA (cssDNA), enabling stable genomic integration without the risks associated with viral delivery systems. This breakthrough technology is poised to revolutionize the engineering of immune cells, offering safer, more efficient alternatives for treating a variety of diseases, including cancer and autoimmune conditions.

"We believe this non-viral method of immune cell engineering marks a transformative advancement in the field," said Dr. Howard (Hao) Wu, Chief Scientific Officer of Full Circles Therapeutics. "By leveraging our proprietary C4DNA—a minicircle form of single-stranded DNA—we can mediate precise genomic integration and significantly improve the safety, scalability, and efficiency of engineered immune cells, such as CAR-T and CAR-NK. This technology is a critical step toward developing off-the-shelf, ready-to-use therapies that can be deployed more rapidly and effectively to treat patients."

The foundational patent about the related study has been recently granted in Japan, a major biopharmaceutical market in oncology, autoimmune diseases and genetic metabolic disorders with non-viral genetic therapy.

The newly granted patent covers the use of generic circular single stranded DNA forms for targeted genome integration, which has shown promising results in preclinical studies. This technology aims to enable next generation of safe and efficient genome writing in a targeted, nuclease editor agnostic, highly adaptable non-viral cell and gene therapy.

"We are excited about the broad potential applications of this technology," said Dr. Richard Shan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Full Circles Therapeutics. "From CAR-T therapies to other cell-based immunotherapies, we believe this approach can tackle diseases that have long been difficult to treat with conventional methods. Our goal is to make these therapies more accessible, affordable, and scalable, ultimately accelerating their path to clinical adoption and broad patient benefit. We are excited about the grant of this patent in Japan, which recognizes our commitment to innovation and patient-centered solutions," Richard Shan added. "This development not only strengthens our intellectual property portfolio but also positions us strategically in one of the major pharmaceutical markets in the world."

The company was also honored with the Pathbreaker Award, sponsored by Novo Nordisk. With this recognition, the company reaffirms its commitment to collaborating with partners in the healthcare sector to accelerate the availability of groundbreaking treatments.

The study is now available in Nature Biotechnology and can be accessed via the following link: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-024-02504-9.

Full Circles Therapeutics is a biotechnology company at the forefront of advancing next-generation therapeutic cell engineering for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other serious genetically defined conditions. The Company is pioneering non-viral gene-editing technologies with a focus on C4DNA-mediated genomic integration, enabling the development of safe, efficient, scalable, and affordable cell therapies. Full Circles is committed to overcoming the current limitations of cellular therapies and making life-saving treatments accessible to a broader patient population. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Full Circles Therapeutics is transforming the landscape of cellular immunotherapy and gene therapy.

