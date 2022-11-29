Full Harvest Acquires FarmersWeb

Accelerates Farmer-Focused Features to Enhance B2B Produce Marketplace Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Harvest , the business-to-business produce marketplace specializing in surplus and imperfect produce, today announced the acquisition of FarmersWeb, a farm sales and inventory management SaaS provider. Adding FarmersWeb's proven software capabilities to its technology pipeline, Full Harvest now has the ability to speed the delivery of advanced features for its produce suppliers and buyers – driving a more efficient, sustainable produce supply chain.

"Climate change considerations have become a pressing priority across the agriculture and food industry, especially in regard to on-farm food loss. We understand the need to move as quickly as possible to provide effective solutions to reduce food waste, and acquiring FarmersWeb will help us make our vision of 100 percent full harvests a reality faster," said Full Harvest Founder and CEO Christine Moseley. "Adding valuable software features from the FarmersWeb platform to our produce marketplace will help our farms sell their excess produce easier, more rapidly, and more efficiently than ever before."

Digitizing produce buying and selling through its online marketplace, Full Harvest quickly and efficiently connects growers with produce buyers to unlock new revenue channels and minimize food waste. As a major milestone in Full Harvest's mission to solve the produce distribution efficiency problem and reduce farm-level waste, the addition of FarmersWeb's advanced software features, such as inventory and order management as well as payments, will enable growers to bring even more produce to market faster.

"Providing farmers with the software capabilities needed to better streamline and manage their business has been our core mission for many years. Working with an acquirer who shared that mission was very important to us. Full Harvest is disrupting how surplus and imperfect produce is bought and sold; I am thrilled to know that the hard work we spent creating our software will continue to be part of building a more sustainable supply chain," added David Ross, Co-Founder and CEO of FarmersWeb. "I am looking forward to seeing Full Harvest's vision take root even faster."

Full Harvest is solving the $2.6 trillion food waste problem through technology and innovation. The company runs the only business-to-business online marketplace connecting farmers with commercial produce buyers to purchase imperfect and surplus produce. This mission helps reduce climate change by lowering CO2 emissions and water use and delivers incremental revenue to farmers. Additionally, the company partners with brands on their efforts to create new sustainable CPG products and supply chains to meet consumer demand for sustainable products. A win-win-win for farmers, food companies, and the planet. Full Harvest is recognized as a World Economic Forum Tech Pioneer, the top 2020 Fast Company World Changing Idea in Food, and a Forbes Most Innovative Agtech Startup. Learn more at www.fullharvest.com.

