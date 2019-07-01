Full Harvest Awarded 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Harvest , the first business-to-business online marketplace that connects food and beverage companies with farms to buy surplus and imperfect produce, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of this year's World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers. Full Harvest is defining how technology is used to solve one of the world's largest problems — food waste. The company is focused on turning the 20+ billion pounds of imperfect and surplus produce that go to waste at the farm level each year — due to strict grocery store cosmetic standards — into a new revenue model for the industry. Through its platform, growers have the potential to recapture billions of dollars of lost produce sales, while buyers benefit from lower cost of goods.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers include early to growth-stage companies from across the globe that are developing and deploying new solutions projected to have significant impact on the economy and society. This year's list of innovators spans several industries including agtech, supply chain, manufacturing, cleantech and more. The diversity of this year's Technology Pioneers extends to the leadership teams with 25 percent being female-founded or led, as well as regionally with representation across every continent except Antarctica.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized on a global scale for the work that we are doing to combat food waste, which is the number three contributor to climate change," said Moseley. "We are excited to share our work internationally on how we are creating value along the entire supply chain - helping farmers to increase revenue by as much as 12 percent per acre and buyers to reduce their cost of goods by up to 30 percent. We look forward to being part of this year's cohort and working alongside the other Technology Pioneers to address global issues like food waste."

Following its selection as a Technology Pioneer, Full Harvest's CEO and founder, Christine Moseley, will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also known as the "Summer Davos" is held in Dalian, China, July 1-3. Many Technology Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2020, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years.

"We're excited to welcome Full Harvest to this year's innovative class of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "Full Harvest and its fellow pioneers are leaders in using novel technologies to transform their industries. We see great potential for these next-generation companies to shape solutions to global challenges and improve society for years to come."

A team of nearly 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives participated in the selection process of this year's Technology Pioneers. The selection committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Spotify, TransferWise and Twitter.

About Full Harvest: Full Harvest fills food system gaps by applying proprietary technology and a new supply chain model to change how the food industry manages ugly and surplus produce. Their B2B excess produce marketplace helps growers get the most out of a harvest and food companies save money. Led by a team of skilled entrepreneurs and technologists with expansive food and logistics experience, Full Harvest creates new revenue streams and eliminates waste. Based in San Francisco, Full Harvest is backed by a group of top investors and industry leaders. Learn more at www.fullharvest.com .

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

