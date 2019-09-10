Full In Partners Leads Significant Growth Investment in ServiceCore

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceCore, the leading provider of business management software for the liquid waste and roll-off rental industry, announced that growth equity investor Full In Partners has agreed to acquire a significant interest in the company to enable ServiceCore to continue its rapid growth and expansion.

Founded in 2016 by industry veterans John Gadeken and Ori Staub, ServiceCore empowers more than 350 companies across the $8.5B liquid waste industry to better manage their routing, scheduling, accounting, and invoicing. Upon closing, Gadeken stated, "We're excited to partner with the Full In team. The firm's values closely resonate with ours, and we couldn't imagine anyone better-suited to help us continue to deliver world class products to our growing customer base." Gadeken and Staub will continue to lead the company.

"We could not be more excited to work with John, Ori, and the ServiceCore team," said Jess Davis, Managing Director at Full In. "As the liquid waste industry transitions from pen and paper-based processes to software tools, we believe the company is uniquely positioned to help waste companies transform their processes and operate more efficiently."

Elodie Dupuy, Managing Director at Full In, added, "We launched Full In with the intent of being true partners to entrepreneurs. ServiceCore represents a core component of our investment strategy – proactively identifying and backing rapid growth software companies where our capital, partnership strategy and deep operational network can create outsized returns for the founders we back and our investors."

In keeping with Full In's core principle of providing meaningful value to entrepreneurs, the company plans to execute against a co-developed 90-day plan post-close, which will see the rapid expansion of ServiceCore's sales and marketing infrastructure, the build out of significant product enhancements, and the exploration of related industry verticals.

About ServiceCore:

ServiceCore creates intuitive QuickBooks-compatible software that helps companies in the liquid waste industry and roll-off rental companies easily manage their schedules, routes, customers, and inventory to save time and maximize profit.

About Full In Partners:

Full In Partners is a new women-led growth equity fund based in New York, founded by Elodie Dupuy, Jess Davis and Eric Tonkyn. The firm is focused on changing the fundraising experience for entrepreneurs through the application of proprietary technology and value-add strategy, guidance, and relationships post-investment.

