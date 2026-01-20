Full Launches Mobile-First Food Pantry Software to Modernize Food Distribution for Nonprofits

New platform improves access, efficiency, and dignity for food-insecure households while helping pantries operate more effectively.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oregon-based technology startup Full (Full Pantry LLC) announced its Food Access Tool, a mobile-first platform designed to help food pantries manage rising demand while reducing barriers for people seeking food assistance. Organizations can begin using the platform immediately through Full's National Food Finder.

The launch comes as food insecurity continues to increase nationwide. An estimated 14 percent of U.S. households experienced food insecurity in 2025. Many relief organizations rely on paper intake, limited language access, and walk-in-only systems that contribute to long wait times and inconsistent service.

Full's modern food pantry software replaces manual workflows with mobile-based access. Using a mobile device, guests can locate nearby pantries, check in, or schedule future service. Administrators define service windows to manage demand and have access to automated tools that support nonprofit compliance and funding requirements.

Full already operates a free National Food Finder that includes more than 40,000 food pantries and community organizations across the United States. Since beta launch, its tools have supported hundreds of pantries and helped connect more than 175,000 Oregonians to local resources.

"Full was built to address the challenges of hunger we see every day," said Aaron Brown, Full's co-founder and pastor at Portland Open Bible Church, which serves one of Portland Metro area's most food-insecure neighborhoods. "When people know when they'll be served and what to expect, it improves access and reduces strain on volunteers."

The platform is also used in healthcare referral programs. Through a partnership with Oregon Health & Science University and Doernbecher Children's Hospital, Full supports the Food for Health Network. The Network connects patients to local food pantries upon hospital discharge. The program is currently expanding statewide across Oregon.

Key platform functions include:

Mobile food assistance access for guests

Multilingual, digital intake replacing paper forms and simplifying volunteer workload

Optional food preference selection

Automated reporting tools, including TEFAP support

"Technology should be at the frontlines in the fight against hunger," said Jesse Richardson, co-founder and CEO of Full. "Full was built to work for any pantry, regardless of size, staffing, or technical capacity."

Many features are free for pantries, with low-cost plans available for organizations that need advanced digital intake or reporting.

