Full-Life Technologies Announces US$150 Million Financing to Accelerate Multiple Clinical Stage Assets and Manufacturing Capabilities

SUZHOU, China and GEMBLOUX, Belgium, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-Life Technologies ("Full-Life", the "Company"), a fully-integrated global radiotherapeutics company, today announced the completion of a US$150 million financing package, comprised of approximately US$110 million in Series D equity and US$40 million in debt financing. Vivo Capital led the financing, joined by Full-Life's strategic partner SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. and Chengwei Capital, HSG, Junson Capital, Yunion, Plaisance, Sky9 Capital, TSG Capital, as well as other renowned shareholders.

Proceeds from the Series D round will be used to advance the Company's clinical stage assets, including potential best-in-class [225Ac]-FL-020 for prostate cancer and potential first-in-class [225Ac]-FL-261 for multiple solid tumor indications. By year-end 2026, Full-Life expects to have three differentiated clinical stage programs, all of which emerged from its UniRDC™ discovery platform. Proceeds will also facilitate the initiation of GMP-grade 225Ac manufacturing at the Company's state-of-the-art facility in Belgium. Having isotope supply and manufacture under its complete control is a significant strategic advantage in advancing radiotherapeutics rapidly through clinical development.

"Full-Life is distinguished not only by their scientific vision, but their ability to translate it into tangible clinical and operational milestones at a global scale," said Hao Dong, Managing Director at Vivo Capital. "We are impressed by their early discovery efficiency, the strong emerging data from their lead program, and the accelerated progress of their manufacturing facility in Belgium. Leading this Series D financing reflects our conviction that Full-Life is transitioning from a platform innovator to a fully integrated radiopharmaceutical company, and we are excited to support their next phase of value creation."

"This financing reflects the significant value we have created over the past four years, evolving from a platform builder to a clinical-stage company," said Julie Wu, President and Chief Financial Officer of Full-Life. "With the strong momentum from our lead asset, and the rapid advancement of our pipeline assets, this funding will accelerate our transition toward late-stage development and ensure our Belgium GMP facility is fully operational to support global 225Ac commercial supply."

With completion of this round, Full-Life has secured nearly US$350 million funding since its inception in 2021, including equity financing and debt financing.

About Vivo Capital

Founded in 1996, Vivo Capital is a leading global healthcare investment firm with a multi-strategy platform spanning venture capital, private equity, and public markets. The firm manages over $7.0 billion across 16 USD and RMB funds and has invested in over 460 companies worldwide. Vivo Capital focuses exclusively on the healthcare sector, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and pharma services, with an emphasis on the world's largest and fastest-growing markets. The firm is differentiated by its "Ecosystem Strategy," leveraging deep industry networks and operational capabilities to deliver strategic support beyond capital. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Vivo Capital has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Singapore, supported by a global team of over 70 professionals.

About Full-Life Technologies

Full-Life Technologies ("Full-Life") is a privately held, fully-integrated clinical-stage global radiotherapeutics company with operations worldwide. Our mission is to deliver the power of radiotherapy to cancer patients worldwide by owning the entire value chain for radiopharmaceutical research & development including production & commercialization. By combining advanced manufacturing capabilities, biological insights and clinical efficiency, the Company endeavors to tackle fundamental challenges affecting radiopharmaceuticals today by pioneering innovative research that will shape the treatments of tomorrow. We are comprised of a team of fast-moving entrepreneurs and seasoned scientists with a proven history of success in the life sciences and unwavering dedication to patients worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.full-life.com/

SOURCE Full-Life Technologies