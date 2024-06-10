Full-Life Technologies Disclosed Preclinical Data of its NTSR1-targeting RDC Program FL-091 in an Oral Presentation at the 2024 SNMMI Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI and HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-Life Technologies (Full-Life), a fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company, released preclinical data of its NTSR1-targeting RDC program FL-091 in an oral presentation at the 2024 SNMMI (The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging) Annual Meeting, held on June 8th to 11th, 2024 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

Neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1) belongs to the family of neurotensin receptors (NTSRs), which modulate the effects of the neuropeptide hormone neurotensin in several areas of the human body including the gastrointestinal system. Overexpression of NTSR1 has been associated with disease progression of multiple types of cancers, including colorectal, breast, pancreatic, and head and neck cancers. This makes it a promising target for diagnostic imaging and radioligand therapy. In this conference, Full-Life first time disclosed the preclinical characterizations of a novel NTSR1-targeting radioligand vector FL-091, which affords favorable biodistribution profiles and encouraging anti-tumor activities for the radioisotopes it carries.

In Full-Life's preclinical studies, FL-091 displayed significantly enhanced binding affinity to NTSR1 when compared to another NTSR1-targeting radioligand vector that is currently under clinical development. Accordingly, its Lutetium-177 and Actinium-225 complexes, 177Lu-FL-091 and 225Ac-FL-091, demonstrated a meaningfully improved in vivo biodistribution profile over their respective counterpart, including higher tumor uptake and faster normal tissue clearance. Importantly, such biodistribution improvement led to superior anti-tumor activities in various xenograft models. These data strongly support FL-091 as a promising radioligand vector targeting NTSR1-positive cancers. Currently, Full-Life's development of the alpha-therapy program 225Ac-FL-091 is ongoing.

For more information, please visit: https://www.full-life.com/media/presentation/25

About FL-091

FL-091 is a novel radioligand vector targeting NTSR1. FL-091 binds to NTSR1 with high affinity and its radioisotope complexes demonstrate therapeutically favorable in vivo biodistribution profiles that have been translated into promising in vivo efficacy in different xenograft mouse models. The development of the alpha therapy candidate 225Ac-FL-091 targeting NTSR1-positive tumors is currently in progress.

About Full-Life Technologies

Full-Life Technologies ("Full-Life") is a fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company with operations in Belgium, Germany, and China. We aim to own the entire value chain for radiopharmaceutical research & development, production & commercialization to deliver clinical impact for patients. The Company endeavors to tackle fundamental challenges affecting radiopharmaceuticals today by pioneering innovative research that will shape the treatments of tomorrow. We are comprised of a team of fast-moving entrepreneurs and seasoned scientists with a proven history of success in the life sciences, alongside radioisotope research and clinical development.

About SNMMI

The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) is a nonprofit scientific and professional organization that promotes the science, technology, and practical application of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging. SNMMI strives to be a leader in unifying, advancing, and optimizing molecular imaging, with an ultimate goal of improving human health. With 13,000 members worldwide, SNMMI represents nuclear and molecular imaging professionals, all of whom are committed to the advancement of the field. The premier educational, scientific, research, and networking event in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, the SNMMI Annual Meeting provides physicians, technologists, pharmacists, laboratory professionals, and scientists with an in-depth view of the latest research and development in the field as well as providing insights into practical applications for the clinic.

SOURCE Full-Life Technologies