Full Line-Up And Talent Added* The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON New York October 5 & 6

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation, today announced its full line-up, talent, and schedule for EEEEEATSCON NY at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6.

Tickets for EEEEEATSCON NY are available now, starting at $30 each with plus-up options for those joining The Infatuation's brand new membership program, Friends of The Infatuation. Members will receive special perks at EEEEEATSCON NY, including a members-only lounge access, the ability to skip the line at some of the event's most popular vendors, and one free drink. Additional membership benefits can be found via The Infatuation's membership website .

In addition to extensive restaurant offerings, EEEEEATSCON NY will feature a host of panel discussions and interesting conversations. On Saturday October 5, 5-Time GRAMMY award-winning musician and best-selling author Questlove will discuss his career and soon-to-be-released book Mixtape Potluck in conversation with legendary talent manager and best-selling author of They Call Me Supermensch, Shep Gordon. On Sunday October 6, NBA legend Dwyane Wade will join the event to discuss life after basketball and his career as a winemaker for his namesake brand Wade Cellars. Sunday will also feature a performance from comedian Catherine Cohen.

One of EEEEEATSCON's most exciting offerings is back and bigger than ever. Shake Shack and celebrated New York City Thai restaurant, Uncle Boons, have partnered for the event to offer a one-time-only, signature Shackburger take on Phat Bai Horapha, a Thai dish featuring ground beef, Thai bird chili, Thai basil, griddled peppers and a crispy egg. Additionally, the restaurants will also offer a play on Uncle Boons notable coconut sundae, creating a coconut custard concrete with peanut brittle, toasted coconut and palm sugar whipped cream.

American Express will be presenting three distinct experiences at EEEEEATSCON NY, including the #AmexGold Razza pizza lounge featuring Jersey City's Razza Pizza Artigianale, which is open to all attendees. There will also be a special reservation-only opportunity at the event with New York City's Tokyo Record Bar. Reservations for Tokyo Record Bar at EEEEEATSCON can be found on Resy exclusively for American Express® Card Members - reservations will be live on September 18. Card Members will also have exclusive access to the American Express Golden Garden, which will include special perks and prizes for Card Members attending EEEEEATSCON NY

As London, England has become home to one of the world's most exciting restaurant scenes, The Infatuation will import some of the country's highest rated restaurants for the event. Sri Lankan restaurant Hoppers and Indian Restaurant and Bar, Brigadiers will cross the pond to participate in EEEEEATSCON. Additionally, Noble Rot, The Infatuation's highest rated London restaurant will be participating and helping curate programming in The Wine Room, presented by Bumble . One of EEEEEATSCON's most popular spaces from 2018, The Wine Room will offer approachable discussions from some of the most interesting people in and around the world of wine including: Grant Reynolds (Delicious Hospitality, Parcelle Wine), Marie Vayron (Le Bernardin), Dan Keeling & Mark Andrew (Noble Rot), and Chris Stang (The Infatuation).

Postmates will host a dedicated area at EEEEEATSCON allowing event attendees to use the Postmates app to order free donuts for the first 800 users from The Doughnut Project.

In addition to the incredible restaurants that have already been announced, EEEEEATSCON is excited to add Defonte's Sandwich Shop and City Cakes to the line-up that includes: Crown Shy, Hattie B's Hot Chicken from Nashville, TN, Di An Di, Sanguich De Miami from Miami, FL, Mama's Too!, Daily Provisions, Bite into Maine from Cape Elizabeth, ME, Salt & Straw Handmade Ice Cream from Portland, OR, KOPITIAM, Shanghai You Garden, Revenge BBQ from Irvington, NY, La Contenta, BESFREN, Crif Dogs, LoLo's Seafood Shack, and KICHIN.

EEEEEATSCON NY will also feature performances and panel discussions throughout each day from: Lolo Zouai, Your Smith, Abir, LAUNDRY DAY, Vy Higgensen's Sing Harlem Choir, The Resistance Revival Chorus, Run P, Matt FX, Darling Chuck, Vikas, David Barber (Blue Hill and Almanac Insights), Sara Menker (Gro Intelligence), Katie Seawell (Bowery Farming), Jonah Reider (The Pith Supper Club), Michelle Sullivan (SWANFEATHER), Stanley Lumax (African Chophouse), Sybil Ottenstein (Dinner Confidential), Carolina Santos-Neves (Call Me Caro), Dylin "Hawaii" Salman (Chef For Higher), Michael Cirino (A Razor Shiny Knife), Mark Brand (A Better Life Foundation), Syreeta Gates (Yo Stay Hungry), Karen Washington (Rise & Root Farm), Hillary Zuckerberg (Why Hunger).

EEEEEATSCON is a food experience built in the spirit of a music festival, but with restaurants as the headliners. Created by The Infatuation, EEEEEATSCON originated in Los Angeles in 2017 and launched in New York City for the first time in the Fall of 2018. The event, which now spans over 2 days in each location, is designed for people who want more from a food festival than just tasting-sized portions and cooking demonstrations. With live music performances throughout the day and panels from thought leaders and industry pioneers, EEEEEATSCON is as much about connecting with a community and getting inspired as it is about eating and being entertained. In May 2019, EEEEEATSCON held it's Los Angeles event at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, hosting thousands of guests, more than 25 restaurants, and discussions and entertainment from the likes of Awkwafina, Cameron Diaz, Dan Levy, Smokey Robinson, Darren Criss, and more.

Additional brand partners for EEEEEATSCON NY 2019

TWIX® , Palms Las Vegas , Tequila Don Julio , Bailey's , Captain Morgan , Stella Artois , TABASCO® Sauce , LaCroix , Resy , Lyft, GOODFOODS, and Baked By Melissa .

Ticketing and getting to EEEEEATSCON NY

General Admission tickets are currently available at eeeeeatscon.com. Children under 6, accompanied by an adult ticket holder, will be granted free admission. There is no on-site parking at Forest Hills Stadium. Attendees taking Lyft can use the promo code "ECNY19" for 25% off 2 rides to and from the event (up to $10 off per ride). NYC Subway options include: E, F, M, R trains to Forest Hills - 71st Avenue (25 minutes from Midtown Manhattan); LIRR to Forest Hills Station (14 minutes from Penn Station - make sure to board one of the first 4 cars).

EEEEEATSCON NY

Saturday, October 5 x Sunday, October 6

Forest Hills Stadium - 1 Tennis Pl, Forest Hills, NY

Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Each Day

Tickets available at http://www.eeeeeatscon.com

About The Infatuation

Founded in 2009 in New York City by longtime music industry executives Chris Stang and Andrew Steinthal, The Infatuation has developed into one of the most innovative restaurant discovery platforms in the world. The company now covers more than two dozen global cities with a new unique approach to creating and delivering restaurant reviews and guides via its prolific web and social media presence, useful mobile apps, large and influential email newsletter, and its popular SMS-based recommendation platform, Text Rex. The company also hosts and produces more than 50 community events annually, including its large-scale food festival, EEEEEATSCON. In March of 2018, The Infatuation acquired legendary restaurant review brand, Zagat.

