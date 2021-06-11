Full Measure Education Raises a $10m Growth Round

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Measure Education, the company behind the leading mobile engagement platform for colleges and universities, announced it has raised a $10 million growth equity round led by Fulcrum Equity Partners, one of the Southeast's largest growth equity firms. This financing provides Full Measure with the opportunity to broaden its impact on the student journey by expanding its platform to meet the needs of all institutional stakeholders.

Full Measure plans to use this investment to scale its executive, customer success, product, and engineering teams from 40 employees to 100. Along with this team growth will come an expansion of its Washington, D.C headquarters, where the team looks forward to enlarging its footprint in historic U-Line Arena located in NoMa. These changes will help Full Measure expedite its roadmap considerably.

"Over the past year, the number of institutions that have adopted Full Measure products has accelerated significantly. Today, because of those partnerships, millions of students are better connected to the critical resources necessary to complete their educational journey," said Greg Davies, Founder and CEO. "This fundraise will enable us to continue to build on this momentum and expand our impact across the entire student lifecycle."

Full Measure's platform leverages augmented reality, social media, mobile messaging, and personalized content to provide curated experiences unique to each student and institution. Its offerings include tailored mobile experiences aligned with critical moments such as Move-in Day, Returning to Campus, Diversity and Inclusion, and Commencement. These offerings have fueled the company's growth, with over 450 Institutions launching over the past 15 months.

"Mobile experiences have transformed our daily routines. Shopping, interacting with our bank, and transportation have all been made more personal because of the interactions with our smartphones. We feel it is time to bring that level of personalized service to the education market to help students attain their educational goals and help administrators facilitate better relations with students," says Davies.

The prioritization of mobile communications for institutions is more critical than ever before. The pandemic has highlighted the challenges facing smartphone dependent, low-income students in a way that has forced everyone to take notice. Educational institutions understand that relying on in-person visits, emails, phone calls, and direct mailings isn't sufficient to provide students with the support they need to succeed in their educational endeavors.

"Full Measure meets a vital need in today's education space," says Fulcrum Partner Frank X. Dalton. "Digital solutions are here to stay, especially with the tech-savvy generation that's currently enrolled in the country's higher education institutions. The team at Full Measure has risen to meet that challenge, and we're excited to partner with them to further scale their vision."

ABOUT FULL MEASURE

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Full Measure Education powers personalized mobile experiences at over 450 institutions across the country. The Full Measure platform was built as a solution for schools to ensure that the steps are clear and the path is ready for students to change their lives through higher education. Full Measure Education has invested years into building a platform that brings the student enrollment cycle into the digital age, blending mobile messaging channels with rich, personalized content experiences designed to amplify the moment, provide support and access to all students, and measure, track, and share successes. Today, Full Measure offers a full suite of experiences to guide and motivate students as they progress through the student lifecycle - from initial inquiry and admission, to retention and student support services, to graduation and beyond. Learn more at https://fullmeasure.io/.

ABOUT FULCRUM EQUITY PARTNERS

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm with over $600 million under management and provides expansion capital to rapidly growing companies led by strong entrepreneurs and management teams. Fulcrum targets companies within healthcare services, healthcare IT, B2B software, and technology-enabled services. Fulcrum's initial target investment is $5 million - $25 million to provide financing to meet a wide range of needs, including internal growth initiatives, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder liquidity and recapitalizations. The partners have over 140 years of relevant experience in Fulcrum's target markets, including significant operating experience in senior executive positions at companies that grew rapidly and enjoyed successful exits. Additionally, Fulcrum's limited partners include over 100 current or former business owners/CEOs of leading companies in a wide variety of industries that provide a rich resource for the firm and portfolio companies. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.

Media Contact:

Ashleigh Willis Spatt

[email protected]

SOURCE Full Measure Education

Related Links

https://www.fullmeasureed.com

