FULL NATURE FARMS LAUNCHES ROCKET 2.0 SMART IRRIGATION PLATFORM

CES® 2025 Innovation Award Winner Debuts Next Generation of AgTech, Marking Major Expansion into North American Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Nature Farms , a global leader in vertical farming and agricultural technology innovation, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Rocket 2.0 Smart Irrigation Platform. Rocket 2.0 has been honored with the prestigious CES® 2025 Innovation Award in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category, marking a significant milestone in sustainable farming technology and underscoring Full Nature Farms' commitment to transforming global agricultural practices. To see how Rocket 2.0 revolutionizes agricultural water management and sustainability, visit Full Nature Farms at CES 2025 at the Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D (Booth #50832).

Since its founding in 2019, Full Nature Farms has established itself as a powerhouse in Hong Kong's agricultural technology sector, serving over 100 Michelin-starred restaurants and premium hotel groups. The company has formed strategic partnerships with leading agricultural institutions and technology providers worldwide to accelerate the adoption of smart farming solutions. With upcoming implementations across Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, Full Nature Farms is expanding its North American presence to meet the growing demand for sustainable agricultural solutions. The company's proprietary technology stack, developed entirely in-house, has proven instrumental in executing dozens of successful agricultural projects globally for government departments, universities, and private entities.

"The launch of Rocket 2.0 and this recognition from CES marks a pivotal moment in our global expansion," said Ray Lok, CEO of Full Nature Farms. "As we grow our presence in North America and beyond, Rocket 2.0 underscores our commitment to providing an affordable, data-driven farming solution for farmers that allows them to tackle agricultural water wastage effectively."

Innovative Features of Rocket 2.0

Developed through extensive research and real-world application in Full Nature Farms' successful vertical farming operations, Rocket 2.0 represents a quantum leap in agricultural water management. The platform integrates advanced sensor technology with artificial intelligence to deliver precise, automated irrigation control that significantly reduces water waste and improves crop yields. Recognizing the inefficiencies in traditional outdoor irrigation systems that lead to excessive water and nutrient waste and create millions of tons of unnecessary carbon emissions, Full Nature Farms has adapted its vertical farming technologies to address this global challenge affecting over 500 million farms worldwide.

Rocket 2.0 is a standalone innovative irrigation system that leverages crop, soil, and climate sensors, combined with AI and weather forecasts, to generate dynamic daily irrigation schedules. This results in optimized water usage, improved plant growth and health, and reduced labor costs. The system's innovative pricing structures eliminate barriers to entry, making advanced farming technologies accessible to commercial agriculture, from traditional outdoor operations to vineyards and market gardens.

Proprietary Technology Stack

Full Nature Farms' competitive advantage lies in its in-house developed technology ecosystem, including:

Advanced automation controllers and software

Specialized LED grow lights

Precision grow pipes and sensor systems

Integrated farm management platforms

About Full Nature Farms

Founded in Hong Kong in 2019, Full Nature Farms is a pioneering force in agricultural technology, combining vertical farming expertise with innovative solutions for traditional agriculture. Through strategic partnerships with leading agricultural institutions and technology providers worldwide, including Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks and major universities, the company accelerates the adoption of smart farming solutions. The company's technology stack includes proprietary automation controllers, software, LED grow lights, and sensor systems designed to maximize efficiency and sustainability in modern farming. With a growing global presence and a commitment to accessibility, Full Nature Farms continues to lead the transformation of agricultural practices worldwide. For more information, visit fullnature.com .

Media contact

Full Nature Farms

[email protected]

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00000i0Z4VIAU.

SOURCE Full Nature Farms (Hong Kong) Limited