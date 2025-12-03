Full Picture Productions Produces Star-Studded Puppet Show for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital GivingTuesday PSA

Anthony Anderson, Noah Beck, Tan France, Alyson Hannigan, Kyle MacLachlan, Keke Palmer, Ashley Park, Lend Voices to St. Jude Patient Art to Support Lifesaving Mission

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Picture Productions, the award-winning content creation arm of Full Picture, launches a heartwarming Public Service Announcement (PSA) for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in celebration of yesterday's GivingTuesday. This year's campaign is a star-studded puppet show featuring an all-star cast of talent giving a voice to St. Jude patient art turned lovable stuffed characters.

For the third consecutive year, Full Picture Productions produced a fun social-forward video for St. Jude during the giving season. This new initiative is a creative way to engage audiences in the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® The PSA, hosted by actor and podcaster Kyle MacLachlan and creator and actor Noah Beck, debuted Monday across social media platforms, encouraging the public to guess which celebrity voice belongs to which St. Jude puppet, designed to drive both awareness and impactful fundraising during the holiday season.

The PSA features the voices of Anthony Anderson (Pizza), Noah Beck (St. Jude Superfan #1), Tan France (The Narrator), Alyson Hannigan (Sparkle Cupcake), Kyle MacLachlan (St. Jude Superfan #2), Keke Palmer (Fever Fighter) and Ashley Park (Purple Dragon). Each of them are deeply inspired by each St. Jude child's journey and committed to using their voice to help raise funds and awareness for the lifesaving mission of St. Children's Research Hospital.

Every donation driven by this GivingTuesday activation helps St. Jude continue its mission to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It also helps St. Jude maintain its promise that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.

"Our goal at Full Picture is always to create content that not only inspires generosity, but is attention-grabbing enough to break through the very crowded social space. My team had the brilliant idea that puppets voiced by iconic mystery celebrities would do exactly that," said Full Picture's Chief Creative Officer Anne Walls Gordon. "This year's puppet show is a family-friendly concept that perfectly leverages the unique personalities of our incredible celebrity partners. Most importantly, it serves to amplify the lifesaving mission of St. Jude."

"We are grateful to our celebrity friends for coming together in such a creative way to drive support for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude," said Calvin Purcell, vice president, Community Management at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Art is an important part of holistic care at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and by lending their voices to these patient creations, they helped celebrate the power of imagination to inspire hope."

The St. Jude GivingTuesday PSA, produced by Full Picture Productions, is available on St. Jude social channels.

About Full Picture Productions

As a production company and creative laboratory, Full Picture Productions harnesses their storytelling prowess to produce award-winning unscripted TV, podcasts, branded content, social media content, and more. FPP is a full-service production company within Full Picture, a creative agency with a mission of shaping zeitgeist-defining moments and reimagining how brands engage global audiences, founded in 1999 by Desiree Gruber. Their work has won a Peabody Award, a GLAAD Media Award, Shortys, Webbys, Signal Awards, and has also been nominated for 58 Emmys.

