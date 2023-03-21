Full Pour, a New, Independent Drinks Magazine, Launches

The print publication offers a fresh take on drinks media, covering wine, beer, spirits, infused and non-alcoholic drinks, and beyond.

BROOKFIELD, Conn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infused Media, LLC announces the launch of Full Pour, an independent print magazine devoted to all facets of drinks culture. With the premiere Spring 2023 issue, Full Pour celebrates the diverse world of social sips and beverage culture, reporting across category lines for a uniquely comprehensive view of the modern landscape.

Published quarterly, Full Pour is made by and for beverage enthusiasts. Wine and beer, spirits and cocktails, cannabis infusions, zero-proof creations, coffee, tea and more inspire its pages. Full Pour is written for adventurous, open-minded consumers eager to drink life in to the fullest, regardless of what brims your cup.

"Full Pour is ready to engage with fellow drinks lovers and act as a trusted source of information to help navigate the deliciously complex and rapidly evolving social-beverage landscape," says Editor and Publisher Lauren Buzzeo, a decades-long drinks- and publishing-industry veteran. "The magazine aims to encourage conscious consumption and consumer confidence. We want to celebrate and embrace all the drinks that bring us together, no matter the liquid or occasion, and empower people to make the best choices for their palates, lifestyles and desires."

Every issue will feature multiple stories within the magazine's five main coverage areas: vinified, brewed, distilled, infused, and zero-proof or non-alcoholic drinks. Authenticity and passion for sharing beverage information and the array of cultures that surround drinks history, production and consumption drives every story published, with the aim to encourage new conversations across all drink categories, for all people.

Shipped in 100% compostable and biodegradable mailers, Full Pour is printed on Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, 100% post-consumer-waste (PCW) recycled paper, which is also certified Carbon Balanced Paper by the World Land Trust and labeled PCF (processed chlorine free) by the Chlorine Free Products Association. The magazine is also committed to using natural soy- and vegetable-based inks and non-toxic toners as opposed to petroleum-based products, and eschews chemical laminates and plastic coatings that can affect future recyclability.

Issue number 1, published in Spring 2023, features articles from notable drinks journalists including Brandon Hernández, Anna Lee C. Iijima, Anne Krebiehl MW, Kerin O'Keefe, Emily Saladino, Layla Schlack, Sean Sullivan, Kathleen Willcox and Janice Williams, in addition to pieces from Buzzeo and Contributing Editor Alexander Peartree. Original art for the issue was contributed by illustrators Yoko Baum, Joyce Cho, Van Chung, Amy Poburka, Em Sauter and Steve Martinez, who created the inaugural issue's eye-catching cover art.

Full Pour also features an innovative approach to advertising partnerships, reconsidering the traditional media-advertiser model to drive change and positive impact. The magazine's Pour It Forward Program aligns with advertising partners to mutually support nonprofit organizations and improve the food and beverage community at large in sustainable and equitable ways through promotion, visibility and monetary support. Read more about the Pour It Forward Program here, and visit the Pour It Forward giving-circle Grapevine here.

For the inaugural issue, the magazine was honored to work with the following Pour It Forward partners: Broadbent Selections, Happi, Hudson Table, Proxies, and Samuel Adams.

To celebrate the release of the first issue, Full Pour is hosting a launch party in New York City on April 4, 2023, with supporting participation from the Spring 2023 issue Pour It Forward partners. To learn more about the event, email [email protected]

The magazine is currently available for purchase as single-issue copies ($20) or annual subscriptions (4 issues, $76) on www.full-pour.com. Issues will also begin to be distributed in the months ahead to select beverage, magazine and specialty retailers throughout the U.S.

For more information or to subscribe for the latest news, please visit www.full-pour.com

About Full Pour:

Full Pour, an independent print magazine with a fresh take on drinks media, is a celebration of the diverse world of social sips and beverage culture. Launched in March 2023 by Editor and Publisher Lauren Buzzeo, a decades-long drinks- and publishing-industry vet, the magazine reports across beverage category lines for a uniquely comprehensive view of the modern social-drinks landscape. Authenticity and passion for sharing beverage information and the diverse cultures that surround drinks history, production and consumption drives every story published, with the aim to inspire new consideration, awareness, acceptance and conversation across all drink categories, for all people. With a progressive advertising model aimed to foster visibility and support for nonprofit organizations as well as environmentally friendly production measures from sourcing to printing and shipping, Full Pour aims to have everyone drink in life to the fullest, regardless of what brims your cup.

